DuBOIS — At the end of the school day Tuesday — the first day Pennsylvania’s mask mandate for schools went into effect — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton described it as a “day full of optimism and hope.”
“The protest on the boulevard (Liberty) was peaceful and consisted of individuals that love and want what they believe is best for their kids,” said Benton. “Our students were respectful. Our parents were courteous. Our staff provided encouragement and worked hard to keep the focus on learning. A few students and parents opted to leave the building and we hope that they will return tomorrow with solutions on how we can make masking more manageable for the student.”
As a mother and a superintendent, Benton said she struggles knowing that COVID-19 continues to impact the way that the district is able to educate their students.
“We all want what’s best for our students and we will never stop striving to provide them with exactly that,” said Benton. “Our community is exceptional in the way that we unite, stand together and share in a common goal for the betterment of our children. I acknowledge that health and safety are paramount but I am equally concerned with educational gains and achievement for our students. We have learned many lessons though the pandemic; perhaps of greatest importance is our effectiveness providing instruction in person. I am grateful for the gains we have made, but acknowledge the work ahead of us.”
Benton noted that with nearly 10,000 parents, it’s impossible for her to respond to every email.
“However, I read every email and I understand the love that they have for their children and their efforts to advocate for what they believe is best for their child,” she said. “I acknowledge that some parents are in support of masks and I respect their views. I also acknowledge that many parents are not in support of masks and I respect their views as well.”
Unfortunately, said Benton, there isn’t a “one size fits all” approach to an acceptable mask mandate.
“When I wrote and the school board approved our district’s Health and Safety Plan in July, we recommended protective face coverings but ultimately left the decision up to the parents,” said Benton. “Despite popular belief, the ‘local decision’ has become a state mandate; a mandate that has been met with great resistance state-wide. It is my understanding that the legislature is planning a response to the mask mandate. Regardless of an individual’s views on masks, pro or against, the voices of our school community have been heard. The next level of advocacy efforts need to move up to the state level.”