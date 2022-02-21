DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District historical and current COVID-19 statistics for the 2021-22 school year were presented by Superintendent Wendy Benton at last Thursday’s board work session.
“As you know, I’ve said many times, while we look at the statistics for the state and because our district is comprised of two counties, we look at both Clearfield and Jefferson counties, but what’s really important is the 13 zip codes in which we serve students,” said Benton. “Our school district is 258 square miles. We are in a pretty large district, especially within the area, we are the largest. So every day we look at the cases and we track the transmission. We look for increases, decreases. We’re constantly trying to watch to see the transmission in the community to determine, in anticipation of how that’s going to impact us in our schools.”
Benton said the numbers are finally moving in the right direction.
“Last month we had talked about the peak, we needed to get through the peak before we started making any type of adjustments to our quarantine guidelines,” said Benton.
“My recommendation to the board is that individuals with a confirmed case of COVID are required to quarantine and we as a school district are required to enforce that,” said Benton. “However, while transmission rates within our schools remain low, exposed, healthy symptom-free individuals can attend school masked during the quarantine period, or if they prefer, they are permitted to quarantine at home.”
Cases, transmission and response criteria will continue to be monitored daily, she said.
“If transmission occurs within the school, we will respond on a case by case basis within that particular school,” she said. “For example, if we had an outbreak at one of our elementary schools, but we don’t have any cases at the end of the other elementary schools or any of them, or maybe there’s just one case, we can really have a more customized response to the precautions that we need to take based upon if we are seeing transmission or even an outbreak within that building, rather than having this district-wide blanket, a one-size-fits-all approach.”
Benton said that is her recommendation based upon the cases, based upon her conversations with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, with legal counsel, the certified school nurses and Penn Highlands Healthcare.
“If, for example, we would happen to see transmission or outbreaks, we always have the ability to be more restrictive in our response criteria,” said Benton. “So unless there are objections, this is my recommendation. I’d like this to be immediately, and then have official revisions made to the health and safety plan at the voting meeting (this) week.”