HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 16 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health’s update Thursday.
Elk County added nine new cases and Jefferson County added five cases.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 9,139 total cases and 164 deaths
- Elk — 2,985 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,493 total cases and 99 deaths
The DOH confirmed there were 3,333 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Thursday.
As of Thursday, there are 1,645 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 474 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 25, there was a total of 28,158 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. There were 27 new deaths reported Wednesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 25, 65.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.