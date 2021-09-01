HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health’s update Tuesday.
Jefferson County added 16 new cases and one death, and Elk County added 10 cases.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 9,226 total cases and 165 deaths
- Elk — 3,029 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,548 total cases and 100 deaths
The DOH confirmed there were 3,249 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, there are 1,850 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 474 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 30, there was a total of 28,235 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. There were 21 new deaths reported Monday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 30, 65.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.