HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 22 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health’s update Tuesday.
Jefferson County added six new cases and Elk County added five new cases.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 9,100 total cases and 163 deaths
- Elk — 2,968 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,479 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 2,795 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,272,350.
As of Tuesday, there are 1,498 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 410 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 23, there was a total of 28,098 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. There were 22 new deaths reported Monday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 23, 65.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.