HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 23 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health’s update Wednesday.
Jefferson County added nine new cases and Elk County added eight cases.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 9,123 total cases and 163 deaths
- Elk — 2,976 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,488 total cases and 99 deaths
The DOH confirmed there were 3,622 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,286,426. The DOH noted a file of 5,227 old test results dating back to the beginning of the pandemic was added to the cumulative total.
As of Wednesday, there are 1,617 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 462 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 24, there was a total of 28,131 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. There were 33 new deaths reported Tuesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 24, 65.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.