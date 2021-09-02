HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 28 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health’s update Wednesday.
Jefferson County added 16 new cases and Elk County added 13 cases.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 9,254 total cases and 165 deaths
- Elk — 3,042 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,564 total cases and 100 deaths
The DOH confirmed there were 3,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, there are 1,835 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 482 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 31, there was a total of 28,235 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. There were no new deaths reported Tuesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 31, 65.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.