HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 31 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health’s update Thursday.
Jefferson County added 12 new cases. Elk County added five new cases and one coronavirus-related death.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 9,003 total cases and 162 deaths
- Elk — 2,946 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,452 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 3,451 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,259,775.
As of Thursday, there are 1,307 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 338 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 18, there was a total of 28,040 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. There were 22 new deaths reported Wednesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 18, 64.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.