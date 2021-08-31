HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 69 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health’s update Monday.
Jefferson County added 39 new cases since Thursday and Elk County added 34 cases.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 9,208 total cases and 164 deaths
- Elk — 3,019 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,532 total cases and 99 deaths
The DOH confirmed there were 9,078 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide from Saturday to Monday.
As of Monday, there are 1,768 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 476 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 29, there was a total of 28,214 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. There were 34 new deaths reported from Friday to Sunday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 29, 65.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.