Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Union and York. * From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * Excessive rainfall associated with Ida combined with pre-saturated conditions will result in an increasing likelihood of significant flash and urban flooding impacts in parts of the watch area. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are forecast across south-central Pennsylvania with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches possible. * Considerable river flooding is becoming more probable with several small streams and creeks expected to reach minor to moderate flood levels in the Juniata and Lower Main Stem Susquehanna River basins. A few points could crest above major flood stage with significant inundation flooding possible in adjacent areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&