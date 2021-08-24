HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 75 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health’s update Monday.
Jefferson County added 21 new cases since Thursday and Elk County added 17 new cases.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 9,078 total cases and 163 deaths
- Elk — 2,963 total cases and 42 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,473 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 7,652 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported from Saturday to Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,269,555.
As of Monday, there are 1,463 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 391 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 22, there was a total of 28,076 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. There were 17 new deaths reported from Friday to Sunday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 22, 65% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.