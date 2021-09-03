HARRISBURG — Jefferson County has added 22 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health’s update Thursday.
Elk County added 14 new cases and one coronavirus-related death while Clearfield County added 10 cases and one death.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 9,264 total cases and 166 deaths
- Elk — 3,056 total cases and 43 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,586 total cases and 100 deaths
The DOH confirmed there were 4,816 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported statewide Thursday.
As of Thursday, there are 1,858 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 481 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Sept. 1, there was a total of 28,325 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide. There were 90 new deaths reported Wednesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Sept. 1, 66% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.