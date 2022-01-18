DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School has been re-designated for the fifth time as one of Pennsylvania’s Schools to Watch, continuing to exceed high expectations for the last 15 years.
“This re-designation is very special because DAMS was recognized during one of the most disruptive periods in the history of public education caused by the pandemic,” said Principal Darren Hack. “Our students continued to learn and achieve during the last three years. This is because of their hard work and the professionalism and dedication of the DAMS faculty and staff. I am so proud of our school for receiving this honor.”
Hack said that the state team that came to the middle school in October 2021 to evaluate the school’s academic and extra-curricular programs were especially impressed with their new program called Hope Squad.
“Hope Squad is a peer-based suicide prevention program. We are the first school in the state of Pennsylvania to implement this program,” said Hack.
The DuBois Area Middle School is one of 14 exemplary Middle Grades Schools in Pennsylvania which have been re-designated as PA Don Eichhorn Schools: “Schools to Watch” (PA STW) as part of a recognition program developed by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Association for Middle Level Education (PAMLE), Duquesne University, Edinboro University, Kutztown University, and the Horace Mann Service Corporation.
The Pennsylvania “Schools to Watch” leadership team announced that the DuBois Area Middle School was re-designated for the fifth time, originally recognized 15 years ago. The second school re-designated for the fifth time as well was Pine Richland Middle School in Gibsonia.
“Despite the continuous challenges the pandemic has imposed on our school district, the administration, faculty, staff and students at the DuBois Area Middle School have embraced the circumstances and demonstrated an unwavering sense of dedication and resilience in meeting the needs of the students that we serve,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “The designation as a School to Watch is a prestigious recognition and one that is not taken lightly. It is earned by everyone. It’s not reflective of the school’s performance on the day of the evaluation but rather on their daily performance over a three-year period.”
Benton said there’s a reason why the DuBois Area Middle School is one of only two schools in the state that have been re-designated as a School to Watch for the past 15 years.
“It’s the people and the relationships that make the difference,” said Benton. “For that we thank and commend everyone at the middle school for this extraordinary accomplishment.”
The schools will be recognized at the Pennsylvania Association for Middle Level Educations State Conference on Feb. 27 at the Ramada Conference Center in State College. Each of these schools will have a local celebration in either May or June of 2022 in their school. They will also be recognized nationally with all the other recognized STW schools across the country in Washington DC at the National Forum’s National Schools to Watch Conference on June 23-25.
PA STW state leaders selected each school for its academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structures and processes.
In addition, each school has strong leadership, teachers who work together to improve curriculum and instruction, and a commitment to assessment and accountability to bring about continuous improvement.
“We congratulate these schools for being places that do great things for all of their students,” said PA State STW Director Bruce Vosburgh. “These schools demonstrate that high-performing middle grades schools are places that focus on academic growth and achievement. They are also places that recognize the importance of meeting the needs of all of their students and ensure that every child has access to a challenging, high-quality education. In addition, each of these schools have successfully been able to provide a quality education to their students either through a hybrid, total virtual or in-person model over the past few years. These schools have proven that it is possible to overcome barriers to achieving excellence, and any middle-level school in any state can truly learn from their examples.”
The Schools to Watch selection process is based on a written application that required schools to show how they met criteria developed by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle Grades Reform. Schools that appeared to meet the criteria were then visited by state team members, which observed classrooms, interviewed administrators, teachers, students, and parents, and looked at achievement data, suspension rates, quality of lessons, and student work.
Schools are recognized for a three-year period, and at the end of three years, they must demonstrate progress on specific goals in order to be re-designated.
Schools to Watch requires schools to not just identify strengths, but to also focus on areas for continuous improvement; thus the three year re-designation. The re-designation process is based on the school’s continued growth since their last STW recognition.
Launched in 1999, Schools to Watch began as a national program to identify middle-grades schools across the country that were meeting or exceeding 37 researched based criteria developed by the National Forum. The Forum developed a website https://www.middlegradesforum.org/ that features online tours of schools, as well as detailed information about the selection criteria used in the recognition program. There are now 17 states across the country, which have trained Schools to Watch State Teams, with more than 700 schools recognized across the country.
The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform began as an alliance of 65 educators, researchers, national associations, and officers of professional organizations and foundations dedicated to improving education in the middle grades.
Information about the STW program can be found on the website of the National Forum: https://www.middlegradesforum.org/schools-to-watch.