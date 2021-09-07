DuBOIS — With Pennsylvania’s mask mandate going into effect Tuesday in an effort, state officials say, to curb the spread of COVID-19, a group of parents peacefully protested the new guidelines on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois next to the DuBois Area School District’s Administrative Center.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he was reversing course on letting each school district decide their own mask policy by imposing a mandate through an order drafted by Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam.
Administrators in the DuBois Area School District, which did not require masks at the start of the new school year on Aug. 23, said that they plan to only allow students to forgo a mask if they have a medical exemption signed by a doctor.
While she acknowledged and respected the diversity in views regarding the order, DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton said all school entities must comply with and enforce the order per the state Department of Education. Students are only allowed to not wear a mask if they have a medical or mental health condition or disability signed by a doctor.
Penny Coleman, one of Tuesday’s protesters, said, “’We The People’ are speaking out against Gov. Wolf’s over reach of his tyrannical powers. It appears he is trying to take our Freedom of Choice from us as parents.”
Coleman said that Wolf has no authority to make decisions for their children’s health and safety.
“This is an illegal mandate by Gov. Wolf, the Department of Health and the Department of Education as there is no Emergency Declaration,” Coleman said. “The Disease and Prevention Act is for sick people and we are not sick. The DOH would need to prove we are sick to require masks on our children. It is our God-given and constitutional right as parents to make decisions both physically and mentally that is best for our children and families. If parents choose to have their child wear a mask, by all means do so, that’s their right! We are standing in protest for our freedom of Choice, freedom of religion, freedom to protect our children from the mental and medical issues children are experiencing. Neither Gov. Wolf nor the school district will strip our constitutional rights from us.”
Coleman said members of the Facebook group, “DASD Against Mask Mandates,” and others decided to peacefully protest to call upon the DuBois Area School Board “to do their jobs that We The People elected them to do and to obey our Constitution.”
Coleman said she believes the school board has the right to file an injunction against the mask mandate.
“We are strongly encouraging them to do so,” said Coleman.
Coleman said they are also calling upon state Sen. Cris Dush and state Rep. Mike Armanini to stand up for the rights and freedoms of the people who elected them into office.
“We are strongly encouraging them to follow suit with other senators across PA, and their constituents, to file a lawsuit against the Wolf Administration,” said Coleman. “As Sen. Doug Mastriano says, ‘Walk As Free People.’”
Brian Taft, a veteran of the Iraq War and medically-retired as a sergeant in the Marines, said he was protesting because he doesn’t believe children should be forced to wear a mask at school.
“It’s our God-given right to breathe air and live under a healthy immune system,” said Taft. “That’s just how it’s supposed to be and in our Constitution we have freedom of religion or as I call it spiritualism and all that stuff, but we should be allowed to express our religion or our spiritualism and the government doesn’t get to trample on that. That’s why I went and fought and other people went and fought — for our rights. So that’s why I’m here today and our children’s rights need to be fought for. If they aren’t fought for today, who’s going to fight for them later on? Children are the future and that’s all there is to that.”
Taft, who said his two school-aged children went to school Tuesday without masks and an exemption letter, said he was happy to see that people wanted to speak up about the mask mandate.
“It’s sad that I saw 700-some names in a couple of days on the Facebook group, ‘Unmask Our Kids,’ and so many messages, but I don’t see them here today,” said Taft. “I understand people have jobs, but if y’all want to stand up, you’ve got to stand up. It doesn’t matter when you have to stand up, you just have to do it.”
“The superintendent and the board members, they’re followers, they’re not leaders, they’re sheep,” said protester Shawn Eberly of Penfield. “They’re just going after the money. If COVID-aid money wasn’t there, it’d probably be a different decision. But they’re not going to want to slap a gift horse in the mouth, so they’re going to obey whatever Gov. Wolf mandates. And a mandate is not a law.”
Eberly said though he opposes the mandate, his children still went to school with masks on Tuesday because it’s the right thing to do since the school is requiring masks at this time.
Another protester, Stacy Dressler, who has a child attending DuBois Central Catholic, said, “There is insufficient data to support that mask requirements effectively stop the spread of COVID 19. The mandate requiring schoolchildren to wear a face mask is over broad and violates fundamental rights of the United States constitution. In the past year alone, studies provided by the National Institute of Health have found the detrimental effects of children wearing greatly outweighs the benefits.”