DuBOIS — A resident of the DuBois Area School District, at last week's board meeting, called recent changes to the public comment policy "appalling."
"I see them only as a way to circumvent our First Amendment rights, collectively and as individuals," said Kent Smith. "From this point on, I'm not going to bother asking you permission to come here and speak to you. I'm going to come to where you're at, your homes, anywhere I find you in public. Now, for those of you that live in Treasure Lake, there's a private property issue up there. But there is a 10-foot right-away, I assure you, along the road, the highway, at the front gate that I can utilize to protest in."
Smith said if the board would like to "reset the rules back to what was and stood here for a long time, I am more than willing to come in here and speak to you all," said Smith. "If you want to keep your present policies, I'll find other ways of exercising my First Amendment rights, some of which I am sure you will find appalling, just as appalling as I find these policies. We have a young lady sitting right here that called in Tuesday who would like to speak, but I bet you're not going to recognize her, are you? Do you see how these policies are causing problems? I guarantee you everything I've said here is perfectly legal. We do have the right to protest in this country and they don't always have to be polite. So if the board wants to set things back, I'm more than willing to come here. If not, I'll come to where you are. Thank you for your time."
Director Charlie Watt, who began his first term on the board in December 2021, asked for clarification about the policy and what it was just prior to November 2021 when the changes were made.
"I'm asking this particularly because I was not here at that time, so if there is anything that would be pertinent, that would answer some of the questions that this gentleman brought up at this point, I think we could all benefit from that," said Watt.
Superintendent Wendy Benton said the previous policy, before it was revised in November 2021, stated that those who wanted to make public comments at the board meeting were to register their intent to speak 10 days prior to the board meeting. She said that policy was not enforced strongly, however. When the policy was revised, the board changed it from 10 days to register prior to the meeting to noon on the day of the scheduled meeting. This is a seven-hour notice instead of previous 10-day notice.
Additionally, in the previous policy, Benton said individuals were limited to two minutes for their public comments, and the board extended it to three minutes.
Smith asked if the previous policy was 10 days prior, why is there a sign-up sheet.
"We're trying to tighten it up because no one was registering 10 days ahead," said Benton.
Smith asked why the policy exists.
"My understanding is it's so that we can plan accordingly as far as the agenda goes, so that the work of the district ... and for the students' sake, that we get our business done here, so we have an idea of how many people are going to (speak)," said Vice President Gil Barker, who was running the meeting due to President Larry Salone's absence.
The policy has been in place since July 14th of 1993.
"I've been at this board meeting many times over a lot of years and never .... was it (policy) enforced," said Smith. "Trust me, this isn't my first go-around with the DuBois Area School District. And never once before recently, have I seen that policy enforced."
"With respect, sir, what you're going through right now is an example of why there needs to be order. You're continuing this conversation for 10 minutes," said Watt. "I understand that you're upset, but you are gaining no ground by berating the policy. If you'd like a different policy, tell us what a policy you'd like, and maybe we can look at it."
"How about two minutes for every speaker, you can sign up upon getting here the night of the meeting, and groups can share as a collective," said Smith.
"I think that COVID changed the whole landscape of everything, as we all know, everybody in this room knows that," said Barker. "We were presented with a large group of people who wanted to express their opinion. When you go back, when you say about why we have to register in advance, that first meeting, I believe it was, there was maybe 40 people here that wanted to speak? It's only fair that they get their fair turn and their fair time to speak."
Smith said he wasn't against the two-minute time limit.
"My point is that along with that, we have other business to accomplish, to keep the district running," said Barker. "And, therefore, that just gives us the ability to look and say, Okay, we have this many people who want to speak tonight. So we'll plan accordingly. We have this much time. Now we know what we need to cover. And if there's any place for brevity, then we'll take advantage of that, because we have a large number of people who want to speak. That's the only reason for that, so that we can plan accordingly, we can continue governing the school district."
Director Mark Gilga said the board gives everyone a three-minute timeframe to speak.
"I understand you guys might want to piggyback on maybe you say something, then the next person, and there's nothing against you guys figuring out what you want to say. Okay?" said Gilga. "And I'm saying, if you have three minutes, and then (someone else) has something, and you guys can all hit on your topic. You've got to realize we're trying to be fair to everybody, whether they're against the mask, for the mask, and try to treat everyone fairly."
Gilga said it's not like the board is against anyone or that they don't want to hear the public speak.
"I'm not against anybody, I'm friends with a lot of people in the community, but you've got to realize there's a lot of things that go on that we have meetings before this meeting," said Gilga. "And then there's a lot of things through the week. And granted, we're all volunteers, and I don't think there's a one of us that doesn't mind giving the time, but we're trying to be fair to everybody that comes to the meeting."
"The public input is tantamount to us," said Barker. "We want to know what people want us to hear. That's very important. And I will defend to the end anybody's right to come in here and say what they have to say."
"Can you understand how all of a sudden starting to follow the policy just recently looks?" said Smith.
"In defense of that, I would just say that COVID came along and threw a monkey wrench into everything front to back," said Barker. "And so we were trying to adjust accordingly."
Barker told Smith that he would be happy to continue the conversation with Smith after the meeting, but that the board needed to continue with the agenda.
To review the board's policies, visit their website at https://www.dasd.k12.pa.us/.