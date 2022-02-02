DuBOIS — With several parents asking questions about various COVID-19 guidelines, DuBois Area School District Director Robert Wachob responded to some of them at last week’s board meeting.
“As you all know, I spoke personally, not for the board, about what we said at the other meeting (with regard to quarantine guidelines),” said Wachob. “What you have to remember, and I’m now speaking personally as well, not the entire district, the entire district doesn’t want to do away with masks. There’s lots and lots of parents out there that would love to see mask mandates come back.”
Wachob said it’s important for people to understand that the board is not there to serve the needs of those “who scream the loudest.”
“We’re here to serve the needs of the district the best we possibly can,” said Wachob. “And that is never an easy job. We will never get it a hundred percent right because you can’t make everybody happy. And sometimes you’ve got to be careful for what you ask for. No, I don’t support mask mandates. And I know that a lot of this stuff going on is very frustrating. But if you ask for the mask to go away, the lawsuit said, ‘Yes, the mask can go away.’ But the CDC guidelines say, ‘Without mask, you’re going to get quarantined.’ So this is where we’re at.”
Wachob said he’s not saying that the district is going to bring back masks.
“If you want to wear them, you should. And if you don’t, you don’t,” said Wachob. “But, again, this is the things that happen. We have to be aware of all of the ramifications of decisions. And there’s a number of lawsuits out there that we’re now aware of for things coming down the pike, you have lawyers and ambulance cases all over the place, just waiting to go after districts for things. We just saw the budget tonight. We have to be careful that we don’t jeopardize the financial stability of the district on frivolous lawsuits and other bad decisions. So, I’m sorry that we don’t always get what we want. I probably am not getting what I want here, but I have to serve the needs of everybody. And so does everybody on this board. Whether we like it or not, and whether we agree with one side or not, we do have to come down the best we can for everybody. And that’s hard.”
Wachob said he didn’t want a debate.
“I hope you understand, you have many people on this board who are in your corner, but we’re still going to make the decision that’s best for everybody, that tries to make everybody as happy as possible, and will never succeed,” said Wachob. “But we’re still going to do our best.’”
Director Mark Gilga, who has been on the board for more than seven years, said one of the things that was important to him when he first started on the board was for the district not to raise taxes.
“I said, ‘We have education right. We need to get management right.’ So we’ve been working on that. We haven’t raised taxes every year, and then we did some move that did not make public happy that as you looked, as we restructured our district, we made things a lot better for technology, the schools themselves,” said Gilga.
“It was all towards the kids, the tax not being raised,” said Gilga. “We do the lunch and breakfast programs. And it’s just like Bob said, we’re trying to get all that right. We’re trying to follow the guidelines so there are no lawsuits. So imagine if we did do something wrong, we’ve gotten a lawsuit and everything we worked for is flipped upside down. Now we’re raising taxes. I mean, there’s a lot to look at.”
Wachob noted that one parent was correct in stating that the district did not have to legally follow CDC guidelines.
“But if something happens because we don’t, you can bet that the courts are not going to rule in our favor,” said Wachob. “So, heaven forbid, something terrible happen to one of our kids. Because the guidelines are there, we chose to ignore them, somebody tragically may die and we are going to be liable. And our insurance companies will probably say, ‘Too bad. You didn’t follow the guidelines.’ And now we’re responsible in this district for millions of dollars in damages. So you really have to look at the big picture and you need to understand also that I’ve been talking extensively with (Superintendent) Wendy (Benton). Wendy is doing a great job. We’re looking at things like our numbers of infected students right now are going up. We are at a peak. The country is at a peak. They say it’s coming down.
“We’re hoping it comes down,” said Wachob. “We hope the government starts to look at other options like N95 masks. We’re really staying on top of it, trying to come out of this. And again, trying to make everybody as happy as possible. All I can ask you is, ‘Please be patient with us. We’re working on it the best we can.’ You need to be aware of ramifications of our actions in the event something terrible happens.”
Director Dustan Dodd told the public that the board is “here for the community.”
“We’re part of the community. We have children in this community. There’s this tension ... I mean, you see it on the news. It doesn’t happen here at this board. And it really doesn’t need to,” said Dodd. “That’s what’s really frustrating to me. This is the most levelheaded group of people you will ever encounter. We’re not the same board you see in Virginia and these places on the news. We’re here for you. Honest to God, I can speak for everybody when I say that.”
Board members also invited some of the parents to stay after the meeting to continue conversations with them.