DuBOIS — As an employer, the DuBois Area School District has a responsibility for the safety of their students, staff and overall community, according to Director of Human Resources Edd Brady, who also serves as chairman of the district’s safety committee.
Under the Department of Labor and Industry, the district has to maintain a 50 percent balance, both managerial and non-managerial personnel from a safety committee standpoint, said Brady during last week’s board work session.
On an annual basis, the safety committee establishes protocols and goals that are going to be in line with what is seen within the district and where they’re exposed from a safety standard, and what they’re looking at from state initiatives.
Over the last two years, Brady said renovations have been underway at both Wasson and Oklahoma elementary schools.
“We can clearly state at this point, we’re towards the end of the Wasson renovation, and we’re in the midst of the Oklahoma Elementary renovation, but we have not had any major accidents or reported safety violations,” said Brady. “And we have not had any injured staff that had to receive any medical attention, which is significant for the amount of work that has happened within these two schools and the amount of resources that went into this and the number of people that are coming in and out of the building.”
Recently, Brady said the committee identified the need for follow-up and creating a procedure where they can work with the construction manager and recognizing that there were some needs at the building level and within the maintenance custodial department where they needed to bridge some gaps.
“It really helped bring some things to a finish,” said Brady. “It really allows us to solicit feedback from people throughout the district in several areas of the department.”
Another committee goal is to participate in Fostering Resilient Learners Strategies for Creating a Trauma-Sensitive Classroom Initiative.
“When we think about safety, oftentimes we think about physical safety, but mental health is a part of that,” said Brady. “As we all know, we are seeing mental health and social, emotional learning becoming much more important as we are coming out of a pandemic and learning in new times.”
In 2019, everything changed and Superintendent Wendy Benton and Brady have had several conversations with building principles.
“I think the data tonight speaks for itself. We’re seeing a decrease and we’re seeing where COVID has went,” said Brady. “But three years ago, none of this data existed and the safety committee and Mrs. Benton and I really worked at what does this look like, and what is the responsibility for the district? And I don’t think that any of us knew what was going to fall onto the district when this all came about.
“Now it’s just become a thing. But at one point there was no path, we were trying to figure this out. And it is our responsibility to keep students, staff and the community safe,” said Brady, who is the contact person for all staff when it comes to COVID-19 exposures and confirmed cases.
“Over the past 2 1/2 years, I’ve had the unique perspective of what’s happened in this district. I’ve discussed and heard from people who were like, ‘Oh, I haven’t got a test because I’m trying to come back to work.’ And I’ve experienced people being out for months and experiencing death of their loved ones,” he said.
COVID-19, through a safety protocol, has been probably one of the biggest challenges that Brady said he has faced as a professional because so many things were unknown and there’s been changing information and data and quarantines from 14 to five days.
“It is a responsibility that we have here as a district to maintain the safety. And it’s something that I’m pretty proud of. I know Mrs. Benton has been a part of it, the safety committee has provided a perspective. So it’s been a challenging time, but I think the response of the district has been successful,” said Brady.
Another committee goal is to assess the parking, dismissal and other safety issues regarding time the district experiences high, moderate and low traffic.
There has been an increase in traffic for dismissal and drop-offs throughout the day, Brady said.
“It increased because we were looking at social distancing and many families were choosing to not participate in public transportation,” said Brady. “What we were looking at is one of the goals of the committee was really to figure out what do we need to do from a traffic standpoint to make sure that we’re maintaining the safety of our staff, students and the overall community.”
The other goal is the Worker’s Compensation Act of 1993, which is an inclusion of Health and Safety division protocols.
Although the reason for the safety committee is to maintain the health and safety, there is a financial implication to this as well, said Brady. About every May, maybe as late as June, he presents to the board the renewal of the district’s worker’s comp policy.
Within the worker’s comp policy, Brady said if the district meets the guidelines under the health and safety division, the district does get a 5 percent discount.
“When we’re looking at a worker’s comp policy between $150,000 and $170,000, that 5 percent can be is significant. So what we’re looking at is not just that 5 percent, but what the goal of this committee is, is to reduce the number of injuries and those who are going to be out on work-related injuries, needing to seek medical attention, and even if you do not have to seek medical attention, it’s time away from the classroom, if you’re injured, if you’re with a school nurse, or if you need to leave work earlier in the day.”