DuBOIS — Mid-year updates were provided by DuBois Area School District administrators at last Thursday’s board work session, with Superintendent Wendy Benton kicking off the presentations regarding the many challenges the district faced because of COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.
While the pandemic caused many obstacles for the district, Benton said it is also important to consider the opportunities that they’ve provided as well.
“Of course, the COVID-19-related issues with masking mitigation, contact tracing, and quarantines have consumed tremendous amounts of time and efforts for all school personnel,” said Benton. “I don’t believe that there’s anyone in our district that has not been impacted and it’s been quite a hardship for us to manage and maintain. Constant changes to the guidelines from the CDC, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education, making it difficult to navigate and implement them.
“Opposition in the community regarding masking and mitigation efforts, critical race theory, challenge books, fueled by national politics causing disruption to our school system, in school systems across the nation,” said Benton. “Parents registering their students in cyber charter schools over the masking issue or other COVID mitigation measures enacted by the school district.”
To date, Benton said the district has just under 100 students that are in outside cyber charters and the district must pay approximately $1.5 million in tuition costs for those students.
“Mental health and well being of students and school staff and the lack of professional health and programming to address these issues are all things that we’re working for every day,” she said.
A few other challenges, said Benton, included assisting students academically to accelerate learning and overcome any learning loss of the pandemic and through the ESSER programming, all of the efforts that the district has in place to support those students. It also included the supply chain shortages for school breakfast and lunch programs, and almost everything that the district needs to operate, including construction projects.
Benton said the Wasson Elementary School renovation and addition project should have been completed prior to the start of the school year, but the district is still waiting on materials that are needed to complete the project.
“School bus driver shortages (are) impacting students’ transportation and I have to commend (transportation director) Mr. Edinger, as well as our contractors and our drivers — the dedication and the resilience and the flexibility that they’ve provided to ensure that we’re able to transport our children safely to and from school has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Benton.
Benton also talked about staffing shortages across the board, including teaching positions, substitute teaching positions and support staff positions, creating new challenges for the educational environment.
“There have been days when we have had nearly 100 staff absent and there’s no way that you can possibly find 100 subs to cover those vacancies,” said Benton. “What happens is everyone in the district schools together, they cover classes for each other. There are times when we had to split classes and additional students were going into another class just so we could keep our doors open. And we’ve been fortunate because many schools across the state and even the nation had to close due to staffing shortage, so I want to commend our staff as well.”
Other challenges, she said, included:
- The complexity and constant revisions to the application process and uses of the federal ESSER funds.
- The continued lack of broadband availability in many of the rural areas.
- Concern for how districts will maintain efforts funded by ESSER dollars when the program ends.
“With everything that we are faced with, all of the challenges, we remain committed to our comprehensive plan that was written by our team in 2019,” said Benton. “And this is effective for 2020 (through) 2023, it’s a three-year term, and we are actually commended by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and our plan was considered to be exemplary and was recommended for other school districts to review.”
According to Benton, the district strives to be a school district of excellence that provides the education necessary to make its students successfully competitive in the developing global economy and society. Benton said this will be accomplished by:
- Providing each student with diverse educational opportunities that encompass academic, physical, emotional and social needs;
- Encouraging each student to become a self-reliant and independent life-long learner as well as a productive citizen in the world;
- Developing a safe, positive learning environment based upon cooperation and understanding among students, staff, board, family and community;
- Developing the 21st century skills necessary in both staff and students to acquire and present information, knowledge and concepts.
“While having a common vision, we also want to keep in mind our three overarching goals,” said Benton. “The first goal is always student growth and achievement. Our second goal within our comprehensive plan is awareness of trauma and how it impacts individuals, not just student, but also the staff and the obstacles that trauma presents to learning. And you see us constantly doing everything that we can to meet the needs of our students, because it’s difficult to learn, to be able to reach the first school, to grow and to achieve if the trauma that you have experienced or currently experiencing is impeding for you to have that ability. And our third goal, which we’re very proud of and you’ll hear more about this meeting as well, is enhancing our inclusionary practices across our district. And that is something that I’m very, very proud of and amazed at how our students respond to those opportunities.”