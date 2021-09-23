DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way kicked off its 2022 campaign this week, and Co-Chairpersons Jamie Straub and Josh Penvose are feeling determined as they set out to help raise $350,000 to benefit local residents in need.
Straub, who has been a United Way board member for the past several years, said she is excited to serve as a co-chairperson for the capital campaign this year.
“We (United Way) do a lot of good for the community, and my employer is a very strong advocate of the United Way across the entire Pennsylvania footprint,” said Straub, who is the corporate relationship manager for First Commonwealth Bank. “It really fits in with my career aspirations, both at the bank and also helping our local community.”
Penvose, also a United Way board member, said serving on the board and as this year’s co-chairperson is an ideal way to fulfill his desire to give back to the community in many ways.
“That question of which nonprofits do I want to be a part of, because my passions are in so many areas, well the United Way is an umbrella for so many,” said Penvose, who is the director of client success at Sunny 106 (Priority Media). “When you’re giving to the United Way or you serve the United Way, you serve all of these other agencies from the Boy Scouts to the Girl Scouts to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, which is the umbrella, so I feel like I’m giving to all of our 23-member agencies.”
“I want to give a special thanks to Jamie Straub and Josh Penvose, and their employers, for taking time out of their busy schedules to take on this task for this year’s campaign, it takes a lot of dedication to the United Way,” said Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio.
Though setting the campaign’s goal at $350,000 is lofty, Suplizio said the United Way is counting on the community’s support once again.
“We know it’s an aggressive goal, especially because of COVID-19, but we’re still going to do our best and strive to reach that goal,” said Suplizio. “We believe that it can be done, but we can’t do it without the help of everyone in our area — both businesses and individuals. No matter how small the gift may be, no matter how large the gift may be, the money we raise stays local and it helps out the less fortunate in our entire area.”
As part of the campaign, Straub said one of her goals is to educate the community about all of the agencies the United Way, a fundraising organization that raises money for nonprofits, helps.
“I think a lot of times, when people give to the United Way, they don’t realize the impact that the dollars have and how far we’re able to stretch them,” said Straub. “We have 23-member agencies right now. We’re always changing, looking for new agencies to come on and really telling their story so that, not only are we providing funding for them, but also getting their names out into the community so that people are aware that, if they need help, these are the agencies here to help you. And if you’re looking to give, these agencies can use those dollars.”
As an additional outreach to the community, Straub said the greater DuBois Area United Way will be introducing a Facebook page, which will feature area donors with check presentations, stories on member agencies who receive annual funding and all of their annual fundraising events. She said organizers are working to get the page live this week, but they are still awaiting additional content before that happens.
Though reaching the United Way’s goal is a challenge every year, this is the second year it will likely prove to be even more difficult because of the pandemic.
“We have to find better ways to even stretch dollars further, and that’s not just through the United Way, but for business owners in general,” said Straub. “So trying to talk to their employees about contributing and then matching those contributions is at the forefront of what we do, but it is definitely a challenge just because of the economic environment that we’re currently facing. And it’s also a challenge with our fundraisers as well. We had to cancel the Wing Fling this year because of the national shortage of wings.”
During the campaign, Straub and Penvose said they focus mainly on meeting with businesses, meeting with their employees and getting contributions in via the employee pledge cards.
The DuBois Area United Way, which was founded in 1956, relies heavily on payroll deduction in which people can make a donation that is taken right out of their paychecks.
“That $1 or $10 a paycheck can make a big difference in someone else’s life,” said Suplizio. “We really need employers to talk to their employees and tell them how important this is for the community.”
The deadline for the 2022 campaign is Dec. 1, 2021; however, the DuBois Area United Way accepts donations all year long.
The United Way member agencies include: American Red Cross (PA Mountains), Bucktail Council (Boy Scouts of America), Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc. – Reitz Theatre, Dickinson Mental Health Center’s Autism Center, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angel Center, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Passages Inc., RSVP of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House).
The agency serves portions of Clearfield and Jefferson counties, including the City of DuBois, the boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Troutville and Brockway and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.
Anyone wanting to know more about the DuBois Area United Way, to volunteer or to learn how they can make a donation can call Suplizio at 814-371-5011.