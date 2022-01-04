DuBOIS — The newly elected joined the re-elected at DuBois City Hall Monday morning at the annual reorganization meeting.
Clearfield County Judge Paul Cherry swore in the mayor, two city council members and the controller.
Afterward, the council adopted its meeting schedule for the year, which is being changed in order to move forward with consolidation with Sandy Township.
Cherry congratulated the elected officials and “wish you the best.”
David Volpe was sworn in for a two-year term as controller, filling the unexpired term of Shannon Garbriel after she was appointed to city council.
Gabriel was elected to a two-year term in November to fill the unexpired portion of Ed Walsh’s term after his appointment as mayor. She was not at Monday’s meeting and will be sworn in later.
Walsh was elected to a two-year term as mayor in November to fill the unexpired portion of Randy Schmidt’s mayoral term he resigned in August 2020.
Shane Dietz was elected to a four-year council term in November after filling the last two years of Schmidt’s council term after Schmidt was elected mayor in 2019.
James Aughenbaugh was sworn in for a four-year term on council after being re-elected in November.
Lisa LaBrasca Becker, who was re-elected to a four-year term as treasurer, was not at Monday’s meeting and will be sworn in later.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo, whose current council term expires in 2023, was elected council vice president. Walsh’s duties as mayor include serving as council president.
MeetingsThe council and Sandy Township Supervisors will meet on an as-needed basis for purposes of consolidation, at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month.
In addition, the council and supervisors will hold their regular meetings immediately after the joint meeting.
If a joint meeting is not needed, the regular meetings will convene at 6 p.m. and will be held at the respective municipal offices.
The council’s work sessions will be held at 4 p.m. on the Thursdays preceding a regular meeting date.