DuBOIS – Elisha Burns, a fourth-grade teacher at Juniata Elementary School in the DuBois Area School District, has been named the winner of the first Educator of the Year contest sponsored by Nearpod, a teacher-centric, interactive instructional platform that gives teachers real-time insights into student learning.
Burns was selected from a pool of 2,948 submissions and 10 finalists, who span three countries, inspiring both K-12 and higher education students.
“Educators have the most important job in the world, and we are immensely grateful for the hard work and dedication of teachers around the globe, especially during the past two years,” said Pep Carrera, CEO of Nearpod. “We’re honored to celebrate their success and shine a light on the impact they make every single day on their students and communities.”
Burns was nominated by a colleague for her exemplary dedication to her students throughout the pandemic.
Within the past two years, Burns has gone above and beyond to make sure teachers, students and staff are equipped to learn virtually, according to a press release from Nearpod.
“From individual sessions with families at home to spending time in her workday to assist colleagues, Elisha has been determined to ease the challenges of virtual learning, even if that meant learning a new program just to train others,” the release said. “In addition, Elisha’s colleagues call out her ability to care for her students, making sure everyone has what they need to succeed and implementing programs at her school to make it a better place for all.”
“I feel that teaching is a calling and a powerful way to make a difference in young lives. This is a very challenging time in education, and the only way to get through it is to support one another,” said Burns. “The use of technology is now essential in all classrooms to make online and in-person learning happen, and it is because of awesome resources like Nearpod that we have been successful in the continuity of educating students. Thank you for this amazing recognition.”
Burns said she was surprised to be nominated and make it to the finals.
“When Nearpod notified me and told me that, I thought maybe there were 20 nominations,” Burns said. “I was shocked when they announced that I had won and there were almost 3,000 people nominated from different countries and from across the United States. I can’t wrap my mind around that.”
Burns said she wanted to be a teacher for her entire life.
“Teaching is a gift that I was born with,” said Burns. “I think of teaching as a way to serve the community and also as a calling. I strive each day to make a difference in the lives of my students and their families.”
Though Burns said she is grateful that she received such an award, “but truly being in a position to make an impact on so many lives is award enough for me.”
She feels, however, that every single educator is Educator of the Year.
“Educating students is a passion and not just a job,” said Burns. “Every teacher deserves this kind of recognition because we are working tirelessly with the shortage of substitutes and teachers while also planning, delivering engaging lessons and advocating for student needs. Even with the higher demands of the profession, it is still my dream job and it is a privilege to serve the students of the DuBois Area School District.”
In addition to teaching fourth grade, Burns also serves as one of five technology coaches in the DuBois Area School District, training her colleagues on Nearpod, Google Classroom and more.
“Her role became hyper-critical when the pandemic hit as she led teachers, staff, family and students through online learning,” according to Nearpod. “She worked tirelessly to troubleshoot issues and ease the challenges people were facing with technology in order to create a cohesive learning environment for students. Unafraid to go above and beyond for her students, Elisha’s support reaches outside the classroom, helping to cloth and feed students in need, organizing a parade for a student who finished chemo and even covering rent for the family of a student whose home burned in a fire.”
As Educator of the Year, Burns will receive $500 and a plaque to celebrate her accomplishment.
All 10 finalists will receive a Nearpod Prize Pack and a year-long subscription to Calm, a mental wellness brand with an app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, in recognition of their tireless efforts to shape and support their students.
“Even though times are tough, it is still a great field that allows teachers to truly make a difference and inspire the future leaders of this world,” Burns said. “I am humbled that I was nominated and received the Nearpod Educator of the Year award, but the truth is that I am just living out what I am called to do every day and just continue to persevere and strive to make a difference in the lives of the people and students that I encounter. All educators right now deserve the utmost respect and recognition. Everyone is working so hard to meet the demands of this very fulfilling and important job.”