DuBOIS — The DuBois Salvation Army surpassed its Red Kettle campaign goal of $40,000 when it ended the campaign just before Christmas, according to Captain Andrew Spooner.
“Our kettle goal was $40,000 and we surpassed that and raised $45,979.11,” said Spooner. “With the matching grant we raised $70,979.11.”
In November, Paris Uniform Services said they would match all donations during the Red Kettle Campaign up to $25,000.
David Stern, CEO of Paris Companies, has been passionate about supporting The Salvation Army DuBois and was excited to inspire new donors to give during the most recent campaign.
“We want to thank Mr Stern for his generosity in doing the dollar for dollar match of $25,000,” said Spooner. “We also want to thank the many generous friends in the community that helped us reach this goal.”
Spooner said the Red Kettle campaign goal will allow them to help more families in the DuBois community this year.
“We are already seeing an increase in individuals reaching out to us for financial assistance with rent and electric bills,” said Spooner. “Every month we serve around 150 families with emergency food assistance. Our food pantry is opened Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.”
Spooner said the Salvation Army also provides 89 children in the DuBois elementary schools with nutritious food for the weekend to help with the food insecurity.
“Many families struggle during the weekend when their children don’t have their schools to feed them. The weekend food bags are provided through our Love In A Back Pack Program,” said Spooner.
Spooner explained that the Salvation Army was founded as a church primarily, but throughout the week, they offer various program for children and adults.
On Sundays at 11:05 a.m., they have their weekly church service.
“We meet both in person and online and encourage anyone who is looking for a church family to come worship with us,” said Spooner.
On Tuesdays, the Salvation Army has a women’s group that meets at noon.
“We bring our lunches and chat with one another. We encourage and share life experiences with one another and sometimes we learn to do something new. It is a great time of fellowship,” said Spooner.
Following women’s groups, Spooner leads a Bible Study for anyone wanting to know and learn more about the Bible and what it says. Bible Study is on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m.
Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the nonprofit organization hosts a Supper Club for children ages 5-18 (school aged K-12) which provides a nutritious meal and the opportunity for children to do crafts, play games, and learn life development skills, he said.
“In this COVID world that we live in, we cherish every moment we have to meet face-to-face,” said Spooner. “We also understand that some are not comfortable with that and so we do provide some opportunities on our Facebook page. Currently, we have a challenge to read through the Bible in a Year that is posted daily.”
On Sundays at 11:05 a.m. the DuBois Salvation Army live streams their worship service.
On Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Captain Brianne Spooner does a brief Bible Study that lasts approximately 30 minutes.
“Coming up for community events will be our socially distant winter photo scavenger hunt,” said Andrew Spooner. “Families will be able to pick up a scavenger hunt in our office or find it on our Facebook page and take pictures of the various things. There will be a goodie bag for any family that completes the scavenger hunt. The lists will be available on Jan. 31 and the photos will need to be seen by Feb. 10 in order to receive the goodie bag.”
On Friday, April 15, The Salvation Army will once again host the Easter goodie bag event.
“People can come with their children to get them a goodie bag for Easter. Lunch will also be provided that day,” he said. “The event will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. More information will be made available through our Facebook page in April.”
The DuBois Salvation Army is located at 119 S. Jared St., DuBois.