DuBOIS — Brooke Porada, one of several parents who spoke out once again about the statewide-imposed mask mandate in schools at last Thursday’s DuBois Area School Board work session, said she believes every parent should have the choice about whether their child wears a mask.
“This is nothing that should be decided by the school board or the government,” said Porada, a mother of four children in the district. “I’m not here to debate the science and masks,” said Porada, noting that for every scientific argument point about wearing masks, there could be one about not wearing them.
Porada said she believes that many scientific articles are inconclusive and inconsistent and questioned why students are mandated to wear masks.
“It is one thing to suggest students wear a face covering or a mask than to require to have students wear a face cover in order to receive an education,” she said. “This is an overreach of government power that must be stopped. I’ve heard that time and time again, that our hands are tied or that we’re stuck between a rock and a hard place. However, I am sure that most of the parents that don’t want their children to wear masks would be willing to sign documentation saying that they will not hold the school accountable, if their children or family become sick” from COVID-19.
Porada asked that the board talk with their legal team and come up with some type of documentation so there can be a solution for this issue.
The board’s solicitor, Carl Beard of Beard Legal Group, discussed the status of some of the legal issues regarding the mask mandate.
“I won’t dwell on the three federal court cases, but as you know, that the Corman case that was brought along with the other, with a set of about eight parents was slated again, back in September, that didn’t really materialize,” said Beard. “There was a request for an amended complaint. They submitted their briefing schedules, and yesterday (Oct. 20) they actually had oral argument before five judges on the Commonwealth Court. You’re probably seeing newspaper articles over that. Not to reiterate too much, but in essence, the attorneys for both sets of plaintiffs, which were Sen. Corman and the parents really took the task ... for the attorney from the Attorney General’s Office representing the Department of Health.”
Beard said the biggest issue that was addressed was what does the Disease of Prevention Act allow the acting Department of Health Secretary to do.
“The other group, likewise, raised the same issues, but I know the gentleman, attorney Schnee ... he emphasized the same arguments, but also looked at the religious exemption case of it because it really isn’t contained therein,” said Beard. “We were all hoping, at least in the legal community, that Commonwealth Court would render a decision prior to Election Day, try to get this behind us so we would have a little more guidance.”
Beard noted that Beard Legal Group represents close to 100 schools.
“We do put out an educational board report and, of course, Commonwealth Court can completely go against what the three federal courts ... we had a court, as you know, up in Warren County, we had a court in the Eastern District and Tredyffrin, Easton weigh in, and then we had the Montoursville case that Judge Brann had up in Williamsport, which is in the Middle District. I really believe the court has to handle, at least most of the representatives in our area in Blair and other places have indicated that, that the fight is really with the courts at this point in time. At least Judge Brann up in Williamsport, the Montoursville case, his, and I’m just reporting it, don’t hate the player, hate the game.”
Beard said he is just reporting what a federal judge ruled. That judge indicated that once the issue from the secretary came out, “it was basically a matter of compliance that schools really could, on an individual basis, hold meetings, hearings, and then say, well, we’re going to allow this opt out to occur based on parental, and that really is the focal point of the litigation, and it would be extremely helpful because this has been going on since March, and I know you guys come here maybe twice a month. Now imagine me, close to 100 schools, I do this maybe 12 times a month, and I hear more or less the same arguments and people really get exercised and excited. They think you ought to burn down something or fire the attorneys. It really isn’t us at this point, but I am really praying that we get a quick decision on it and I just want bring it up and say, we’re constantly monitoring it and hope we get relief.”