DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Director Robert Wachob expressed his frustration with the COVID-19 guidelines at last Thursday’s board work session.
“If you are in fact vaccinated, which I am vaccinated, and I totally support them, but if you’re vaccinated and you’re exposed, you do not have to be quarantined,” said Wachob. “But yet in reality, we know that people who are vaccinated can catch and spread COVID just as much as anybody else. But yet, that’s the CDC guideline, how ridiculous is something like that? Now that we have masks out the wazoo, suddenly the CDC is saying, ‘Well, you know what? Masks really don’t work. You should have an N or a K or an N95 or KN95.’ Well, we’ve known that all along, but yet now we’re starting to admit it. I’m just expressing frustration as a member of the community and also a person on this board. I agree, we’ve had enough. I know that financially and legally we have to do what we’re required to do. I’m sick of it, and I just needed to say that.”
Director Charlie Watt, noting that he understood what Wachob was saying, asked Benton to tell the board what happens if somebody tests positive with COVID.
“It’s really a matter of environments in which individuals are in close proximity,” said Benton. “And it’s a 15-minute mark. So, I mean we have principals that literally watch video surveillance. We don’t have video cameras in the classrooms, but in the cafeteria, they watch the video cameras to determine if (someone is) sitting at the lunch table and to (their) right, (someone) tests positive, am I going to be exposed because was I within 6 feet or 15 consecutive minutes? So, that’s the measure.
“That’s why I’m saying I’m looking at the data and the number of individuals that are exposed and quarantined at school,” said Benton. “What happens outside of school I can’t really do a whole lot about. The number of individuals that actually quarantine and contract COVID is minimal.”
However, said Benton, there are other circumstances when they’ll have multiple cases within one cohort, or within one classroom.
“We have families where there are six people in the family and five of the six people will contract COVID, but that one individual never does,” said Benton. “Or we’ll have another family that only one person in that household ... it’s impossible to wrap your head around it. It’s supposed to be highly contagious, and so I have evidence that, ‘Okay, well here that is evidence that it is transmissible and that it was contagious.’ But then we have other evidence that shows it does not appear to be that contagious, or more of those individuals that were quarantined would have contracted it.”
“If you look at the quarantine numbers, they don’t all quarantine,” said Watt.
“A key factor is let’s say I became positive, I’m a positive case of COVID, and my first symptom developed on Monday,” said Benton. “The quarantine window is two days prior to either the first symptom or the date of the positive test if you were asymptomatic. So, if I had my first symptom on Monday, I wasn’t in school on Sunday or Saturday, hence I have not exposed anyone. So then I would be one positive case and one quarantine because just myself.
“But, if my symptoms started on Wednesday, then we have to go back and anyone that was in close proximity to me on Tuesday or Monday would need to quarantine,” said Benton. “Back whenever masks were required, our quarantine numbers were minimal because if individuals were masked, there’s no exposure resulting in quarantine unless you were in the cafeteria and you were eating beside someone. And that’s why we had your kids take their masks in with you. Go ahead and eat your meal, but then put your mask on whenever you’re done to prevent that likelihood. Our numbers were minimal whenever everyone was masked. Now that most masks are off, that’s when we’re seeing an increase in the number. And like I said, we have more cases than ... with the exception of Wasson (Elementary), Wasson has been exceptionally well, they’ve had very, very few cases.”
“(It’s) determined by somebody saying, ‘I am positive for COVID,’” said Watt.
“I think that a part that’s probably a little confusing, it’s when was the date of your first symptom. Like I said, if it’s Monday, you weren’t in school on Saturday or Sunday so there’s no exposure, there’s no contact tracing,” said Benton. “It is a complicated web. I mean we have charts and we have... I mean, all of this. And it changes regularly. Now instead of quarantining ... you had to quarantine, it was the 14 days, then it was 10 days, then it was test on day five, you can return after eight days, like on day eight you can return. Now, it’s quarantine for five days and then they encourage testing on day five. You can return to school on day six, seven, eight, nine, and 10 providing that you wear a well fitted mask.”