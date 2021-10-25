DuBOIS — Deidre Brown, at last Thursday’s DuBois Area School Board work session, addressed some comments that took place at the board’s meeting on Sept. 23 with regard to American Rescue Plan ESSER funding and the Pennsylvania mask mandate.
“We know that this funding must be allocated toward specific needs within the district and that the funds should be directed towards supplies and projects that help the schools remain open,” said Brown.
Brown questioned why it is that the district has not provided transparency about the funds — first in the stipulation involved in receiving them and second in the expenditure of those funds.
“Many districts provide information on their websites that give a clear outline of their intended uses for that funding,” said Brown. “Some districts even go a step further, such as Mifflinburg Area School District, who provided a survey on their website to allow for input on how those funds could best be directed. This is the kind of thing that we — the parents — are looking for. Transparency. We cannot call it ‘transparency’ when we have to submit a Right to Know form every time we want to see the actions the school board is taking. Having to submit forms places hurdles in the way of information that is rightfully ours to know. We should have a direct line to that information.”
Brown also questioned why is it that the neighboring school districts of Brockway, Brookville, and Clearfield can make their meeting minutes, budgets, and other important district information available on their website for the public to access, meanwhile in DuBois residents are required to maneuver through legal avenues to see any of these documents.
“Do you realize that this makes it appear as if you have something to hide?” said Brown. “This makes us as parents worry that we cannot trust what’s happening in our kids’ schools and it absolutely should not be that way.”
Concerning the mask mandate, Brown said last Wednesday the Commonwealth Court panel heard arguments about masking in schools and whether the Secretary of Health has the authority to issue mask mandates.
“Though no final decision has been made yet, they’re expected to reach one soon and it’s looking highly likely that the ruling will reverse the order put in place by the Secretary of Health,” said Brown. “With things hanging in the balance in the legal world, are you still willing to hold fast to the fact that allowing parents the choice of whether or not to mask their children puts the school in a place of liability? What will happen if the current mask mandate is ruled invalid? Will you return to your original masking policy? What will your solicitor have to say? And what will you have to say to the students and families who have undergone undo stress and had their rights and freedoms infringed upon over the last several weeks?”
Brown noted some school districts who have allowed parental exemptions or maintained voluntary masking policies, even after the latest mask mandate. She said in the limited amount of time she has had to research, she found that the following local school districts have provisions of some sort that allow for parental choice in regards to masks: Bedford, Chestnut Ridge, Clarion Limestone, Claysburg-Kimmel, Hollidaysburg, Juniata Valley, Keystone Central, Marion Center, and Meyersdale.
“I’m sure there are others allowing parental exemptions but these were as many as I could confirm in my limited time,” said Brown. “All of these districts are also represented by Beard Legal Group, the same legal group that provides legal advice to DuBois Area School District. To my knowledge, none of the nine school districts that I named have been struck with any lawsuits, loss of funding, had their licenses revoked, or have received fines. Tamaqua Area School District has been in the limelight as they took a stand against the mask mandate — many lawyers want to point to the Tamaqua situation as an example of how serious these threats are from the Department of Health. But the fact is, the only ‘punishment’ that was served to Tamaqua School District was a sternly written letter. No fines, no loss of licenses or certifications, no loss of funding, no loss of liability insurance — nothing. This further proves that our state government is acting as a bully. The parents are standing up to the bully and we’re utterly disappointed that our school district isn’t willing to stand up to the bully too.”
Brown said local parents are frustrated, confused, angry and stressed.
“What has further exacerbated those feelings is that it appears as though we don’t have anyone in our local government — meaning our school board — standing in our corner,” Brown said. “We’re disappointed in your inability to take a stand and fight for your families. But we’re not stopping. We’ll continue to push ahead and strive to be catalysts for change at this crucial time in country’s history. We hope that one day you may join our fight as well.”
“We can only provide advice. People pick and choose,” said board Solicitor Carl Beard of Beard Legal Group. “It’s like I’ve said in several communications to my clients, if there’s 10 people speeding at 85 miles an hour, three might get caught, (seven) might get by. And that’s just some of those circumstances where they exist. And that’s why it’s very important for Commonwealth Court to address this. And you know, once and for all, and to answer the question is what happens? I think Commonwealth Court will make that decision.
“They (court) may just say we’re throwing them out. Or they may say, I want you to go back to the drawing board and put a sunset date or clarifier,” said Beard. “Do we give religious exemptions? We don’t know when that happens. We’ve given these things out. We put out final, you know, educational law focuses, this is with full cooperation with Penn State and the client alerts. I go to a couple hundred schools. People get to read it, they do what they want, but as soon as it comes out, within 24 hours, we’ll have something out. It goes to every district. It goes to every board member in the district, and it goes on our website. So within 24, 36 hours Commonwealth Court, and then our website will put something out.”
Superintendent Wendy Benton also addressed a couple of Brown’s comments.
“I’m curious, what makes you think that all of these districts are not following the mask mandate?” said Benton.
Brown said she looked up their policies on their websites and found that they either had a parental exemption form that could be signed that required only parent’s signature, or some of them had already revised their safety acts with dates marked after when the new mandate was put in place that said they’re allowing masks to be optional.
“What concerns me, if you looked at our website, the health and safety plan that was adopted in July would state that masks are optional because the masking order supersedes whatever was written in our health and safety plan,” said Benton. “I would hope that an individual that was looking at our website wouldn’t think” the district isn’t following the masking order because DASD is following the order.
Brown said she did see on the DuBois website and on many other school district websites that “here is what we started the year with” and then there is a note beneath that says should the Department of Health alter these, they will follow what the DOH states.
“When I see that, then I assume, ‘Okay, that school is now following,’” said Brown.
“I was trying to write down the names of the districts that you had mentioned,” said Benton. “And I spoke personally to one of these superintendents, and they said that they are in fact following the mask order. I mean, maybe they are, maybe they’re not, but like the one ... Cause I was informed that, ‘Hey they’re not.’ So I called and I’m like, ‘How are you doing this?’ I just wanted to bring that to your attention.”
With regard to ESSER funds, Benton said agenda items are “clearly delimitated whenever we are using ESSER funds to purchase whatever it may be.” Benton said they have used it for before- and after-school programs, summer programs, additional support for students, technology, and significant heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in the schools.
With a district operating budget of $67 million this year, Benton said $10 million in ESSER funds doesn’t stretch very far when it comes to HVAC upgrades and complete replacements in that regard in some schools.
Benton said the ESSER money is not just put on her desk. The district has to write grants, they have to get pre-approval for what they are using the money for, and they are audited.
“It has been so regulated,” said Benton. “We (district) have to be able to front all of that to do these projects. And then they (government) reimburse us $50,000 a month. We really have to allocate our own financial resources so that we can get these projects going, and then we just wait for the reimbursement to trickle in.”