DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development is moving full speed ahead to help their business members in 2022, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
The mission of the DuBois chamber is to help create and maintain a strong business climate, be action-oriented and provide leadership for the improvement of the economy and quality of life, said August.
“We help guide businesses toward their successes by utilizing our partnerships,” she said. “This year, 2022, we plan to move forward with our annual Business Bash, numerous networking events, business anniversary celebrations (mid-day mixers and after hour events), business promotions, and provide needed education to our business members as we continue to navigate pandemic-related issues.”
August said some of the chamber’s events will include their Business Connection series and education events such as: “How to Create An Action Plan For Your Business,” “How To Tell Your Business Story,” and “How To Sell Your Brand.”
The DuBois chamber offers one-on-one trainings with their members to assist with email marketing, social media marketing, and how to use their chamber member benefits, said August.
The DuBois chamber covers an area of 14 municipalities in Clearfield and Jefferson counties, said August, “although we promote many businesses in the Tri-County area. We very much enjoy partnering with other chambers for the greater good of our overlapping business community. We also value the partnerships we have in the North Central region as we all focus on economic growth.”
August said the chamber strives to help their business members in so many ways — “business exposure being a top reason to be a member, with workforce and education as additional reasons. Many of our members take advantage of our jobs page, our business directory (online and printed), our events calendar, email blasts and hot deals on our chamber website.”
By joining the chamber, August said businesses and organizations get members-only perks, exclusive advertising, networking opportunities and a lot of exposure.
The chamber helps members with:
- Visibility –stand out and get noticed in the community
- Credibility –raise their reputation through membership
- Networking –It’s not just who people know, it’s who others know. Networking is powerful.
The DuBois chamber is approximately 400 members strong, said August.
“Since October of 2020, we’ve been fortunate to have 43 new businesses join our organization,” she said. “So far in 2022, we’ve had three new members join just this month. For a complete business directory, we encourage people to visit our website at www.duboispachamber.com and follow our four social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Twitter.”
August noted that the DuBois chamber does help businesses outside of their area. She said some companies are corporately-tied but have offices within their service area. They also have member companies that service other states as well as internationally.