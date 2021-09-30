BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners discussed their decision to begin requiring masks in all county government buildings again during a meeting Tuesday morning.
Signs are now in place on the doors of Jefferson Place, and leading up to the office on the second floor, alerting the public that masks are once again required while in the building. Masks are also to be worn in the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said this is because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases locally.
“For now what we’re asking is anyone going into a county building, that they will wear a mask, and of course when they’re in the common areas that they wear a mask also. Basically, as the commissioners, it’s our job to protect the employees of Jefferson County and that’s what we’re trying to do. Our attempt will be to come up with a few other guidelines that will potentially take the questions away, and people will respect that,” Bullers said.
A touchless temperature scanner was placed at the door leading to the county offices, and will alert the office if someone attempting to enter has a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher. If someone does have a temperature when getting scanned, they will be denied entrance to the offices.
The commissioner meetings are still available via livestream, and are posted to YouTube following the livestream on the Jefferson County of PA Commissioners YouTube page.
Hotel Tax Committee
The commissioners also approved the Hotel Tax Committee projects, including Historic Brookville Walking Tour publication, for $521.29, and the Coolspring Power Museum Fall Engine Expo for $2,000.
The Hotel Tax Committee utilizes a collection of money from each hotel and AirBnB in the county. Each of these businesses collects 5 percent from each person who stays, and that comes back to the county to help promote tourism.
The committee then approves projects that ask for some of this money.
“There’s certain stipulations by the legislation put in by the state, so it’s basically plans and events. There’s a big umbrella of what it can cover. These are all recommended to us by the Hotel Tax Committee that we appoint,” said Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik.
Organizations present activities to the committee, and if it qualifies it gets sent on to the commissioners.
“And then those activities generate other kinds of economic impacts, so restaurants, retail stores, they all benefit from the proper use of that revenue,” Commissioner Scott North said.