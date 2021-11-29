BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Director of Emergency Services Tracy Zents provided a county COVID-19 update during the county commissioner’s meeting last week, comparing the numbers now to those of the same time last year.
Zents said that as of Nov. 23, there were 785 new cases for the month of November. Looking back at November 2020, there were 560 cases. The death toll, as of Nov. 23, was 141, whereas in November 2020, the death total was nine.
“What we’re seeing now is more infections. More 911 EMS calls for issues related to COVID, and significantly more deaths,” Zents said. “On a personal standpoint, I’m not one for a vaccine mandate because I believe it should be a personal choice based on one’s own medical history. I would implore everybody to take the politics completely out of the coronavirus, and I urge people to do your own research from reputable websites or talk to your primary care physicians.
“I have heard people saying they will take their chances as it’s not that bad,” said Zents. “We have seen now that it is taking a toll on our residents. Some have mild symptoms as others who have survived still have lingering issues that will be with them the rest of their lives.”
He again asked the residents to do their own research when it comes to the vaccines and the boosters, and not use social media platforms or political agendas when making a decision. He said the best course right now is the vaccines.
According to Zents, as of Nov. 23, there are 18,802 residents out of about 43,000 residents in the county who have gotten the vaccine.
He also said the local hospitals are feeling the strain with more and more people being seen and diagnosed with COVID-19. He specifically spoke about the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, which sent along it’s own message with Zents to be given to the public.
“We are seeing a greater number of patients, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Because of the regional surge of patients the Punxsutawney Area Hospital is asking the community to visit their website at www.pah.org for the most up-to-date announcements regarding structural and organizational changes. We ask the community for patience as we are focused on keeping both our patients and staff safe during this challenging time. With the novel virus, our protocols have changed based on the number of patients we are seeing and the guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. We understand this can be frustrating and challenging as we apologize. Our emergency room has experienced a high volume of patients requiring additional needs which extends the treatment and wait times. We ask for your continued patience as we ensure a clean and safe environment for all. We want to remind the community the rapid care is available and open daily to take care of patients experiencing minor issues like bumps, lumps, UTIs, eye infections, sport injuries, etc. The office is conveniently located on the hospital campus with hours of operation Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.,” Zents read from the hospital.
He said the county is also partnering with the Department of Health to host a COVID-19 testing clinic at the Jefferson Co. Fairgrounds beginning Tuesday, Nov 30 to Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except for Dec. 4 which will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jefferson Co. is currently ranked 7 out of 13 counties in the northwest region for COVID positivity rates.
A resident asked why natural immunity isn’t given any recognition, which Zents said he believes it’s because there isn’t much data on it to understand it. He also said what has been seen with personal experiences is those who have gotten the coronavirus and believed they had that immunity can get sick from it again.
“That’s something that a personal care physician may be able to answer more, and again there’s so much information out there, but there’s also so much misinformation,” Zents said.