HARRISBURG — Jefferson County has added 139 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health Monday.
Clearfield County added 138 new cases since Thursday. Elk County added 85 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,270 total cases and 178 deaths
- Elk – 3,689 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,301 total cases and 107 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 14,076 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Saturday and Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,449,368.
There are 2,776 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 672 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Between Friday and Sunday, there were 94 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,531 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 69.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.