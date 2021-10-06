HARRISBURG — Jefferson County has added 25 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health Tuesday.
Clearfield County added 31 new cases and one death. Elk County added 20 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,301 total cases and 179 deaths
- Elk – 3,709 total cases and 49 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,326 total cases and 109 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,019 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,453,387.
There are 2,882 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 682 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Monday, there were 80 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,611 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 69.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.