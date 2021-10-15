HARRISBURG — Jefferson County has added 33 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health Thursday.
Clearfield County added 26 new cases and one coronavirus-related death. Elk County added 16 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,674 total cases and 187 deaths
- Elk – 3,889 total cases and 53 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,608 total cases and 112 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 5,253 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,496,399.
There are 2,978 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 664 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were 108 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,336 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.