HARRISBURG — Jefferson County has added 40 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health Wednesday.
Clearfield County added 35 new cases and Elk County added 13 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 11,155 total cases and 194 deaths
- Elk – 4,113 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,943 total cases and 120 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 4,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,548,641.
There are 2,798 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 681 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were 142 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 31,197 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.