HARRISBURG — Jefferson County has added 46 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health Thursday.
Clearfield County added 42 new cases and Elk County added 23 new cases.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 11,197 total cases and 194 deaths
- Elk – 4,136 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,989 total cases and 120 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 4,312 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,552,953.
There are 2,838 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 663 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were 95 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 31,292 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.