HARRISBURG — Jefferson County has added 51 new cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health Thursday.
Clearfield County added 46 new cases and one death. Elk County added 26 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Tri-County Area are listed below:
- Clearfield – 10,387 total cases and 181 deaths
- Elk – 3,750 total cases and 50 deaths
- Jefferson – 4,406 total cases and 111 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 5,819 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,464,264.
There are 3,001 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 680 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, there were 92 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,814 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, 69.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.