BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail is finalizing details with the Center for Community Resources to bring “Real Colors” to the inmates of the jail.
CCR is a state-wide organization created to provide a single point of contact to communities for the web of services that are available. They help in finding the correct assistance for each individual situation. The organization provides support services to individuals and families seeking information, referral, and service coordinations.
The Real Colors program at the jail will have a goal of making the transition from the jail back into the community easier for inmates.
Deputy Warden Brandon Schott attended the jail board meeting Tuesday morning on behalf of the jail to share this development with the board.
He was approached by Kristine Shaffer of CCR, who asked about bringing the program to the jail. Shaffer previously worked for Jefferson County Probation, and has knowledge of the county system.
“She saw in the paper we were looking to start some new programs, and she approached me about getting ‘Real Colors’ started in there. Basically, they come and assess the inmate, and then they connect them to the services that best suit them in the community, so they kind of get the ball rolling before they ever leave us, and get them hooked up to whoever would best suit them once they get out,” Schott said.
CCR will do the assessment of the inmates, and will figure out what’s best for the inmates. Since they have all the contacts it “makes it go a lot more smoothly,” so the jail doesn’t have to “reach out to all these places,” according to Schott.
“That’s the goal, to help them make those connections before they get released so they can transition to the outside and maybe have some semblance of recovery going already,” Schott said.
The jail and Shaffer are discussing what the jail can do and everything that needs done to make this program a reality at the jail. He is currently waiting on a call back from Shaffer to finalize the program for the inmates.
Narcotics Anonymous
Schott also said he is working on starting a Narcotics Anonymous group at the jail. He had a meeting with them a couple of weeks ago, and already has a couple of volunteers lined up. The volunteers have to get institutional training before they can come work inside the jail, so they are working on that now.
“So, we’ll start having regular Narcotics Anonymous meetings once we can get that ball rolling too,” Schott said.
The jail now has COVID-19 screening at the receptionist desk, and anyone coming into the jail from outside programs have to complete the screening first before being allowed past the front lobby.
Schott also said the Department of Corrections has started letting the jail send employees for training. Previously, only state employees were permitted to go to the training. When employees are moved to full-time they have to complete this training.
“We just send one at a time, so they go for about two and a half weeks, then the next class starts within a week or two. We’ve just been trying to cycle them in as they allow us. That could change at any minute, but for now we’re trying to get caught up,” Schott said.
Inmate Transportations
Sheriff Deputy Sam Bartley gave an update on the prison transports, saying the transports have been getting better.
“As of right now, everybody who’s been sentenced to state prison is scheduled right now, so we are up to date right now,” Bartley said.