BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Board discussed the continued issue of COVID-19 during its meeting Tuesday afternoon, discussing the fact that COVID is now in the jail again as local cases increase.
Warden Dustin Myers said the jail feels like it’s “back to the beginning of the pandemic” when it comes to cases and monitoring prisoners for symptoms. As with the first wave of COVID, the work release program is still in effect with no signs of slowing or stopping until cases slow.
“COVID’s been back on the rise at the facility, so we are starting to make not only staff but the inmates as well wear masks around up there to try to help prevent it again,” Myers said. “It’s never really went away but it’s definitely coming back pretty full force right now.”
He said anyone who tests positive for COVID on work release is stopped for a period of time until they can test negative. Myers estimated that about 25 percent of the jail population is part of the work release program.
The jail is still offering the video visitations, and is still offering vaccines to any inmates who sign up to receive it. Means and Lauf are still providing the vaccines for the facility.
Myers said the jail has not had many issues with shortages of anything, saying they were able to get extra when they were able to get supplies.
“We’re still kind of feeding off of the extra surplus that we had on stock… We have multiple different vendors that we can go through to get different items and things so we’re still doing pretty good,” Myers said.
Similar to local schools, Myers said the jail has also seen a shortage of some food supplies from vendors, and makes substitutions as needed when it happens.
“We work with our vendor to just try to substitute whatever it is,” Myers said. “Working together with everybody, that’s the only way to get through it, and we’ll continue doing what we’ve been doing.”
The jail is also looking to possibly start an incarcerated parent program at the jail, but only after COVID starts to slow down again.
Sheriff’s Department
Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Sam Bartley also thanked the jail staff and Jefferson County Probation for working with the Sheriff’s Department while it was short staffed as a result of illnesses.
“The sheriff’s department got hit with a sickness, and we were down a lot of deputies and manpower, and I’d just like to thank probation and also the jail staff for helping our office over the last two weeks with transports. It was nice working together, we got everything we needed to get done,” Bartley said.
The department is now back to full staff, and Bartley said they hopefully keep it that way.
Center for Community Resources
Deputy Warden Brandon Schott also updated the board on the Center for Community Resources, saying it has decided against implementing programs in the jail because the jail currently gets similar services from Service Access Management, or SAM.
Schott said he still has some contact with Kristine Shaffer at CCR, and they have not completely ruled out using some of their programs.
Myers said SAM is also a program that helps inmates deal with current problems, or prepare for when they’re going to be released. It provides counseling, housing, and other programs, making it a valuable resource.
“Him (Schott) and I, we’re just always looking for more and more, just greedy on the programs,” Myers said.