DuBOIS — For the second week in a row, DuBois Area School District residents filled the boardroom at last Thursday's regular meeting to voice their concerns about the state mandate requiring masks be worn in Pennsylvania schools.
"I firmly believe that not a single person in this group really wants to be here to battle this, but the reality is our liberties and our lives are at stake," said a woman who identified herself only as Bianca. "They're going after our jobs and our kids to get to us. And you're allowing this breach because?
"I think the bigger reason why we're here pushing back against this is not because of the masks themselves, but because of the other fears that present beyond the mandate," said Bianca. "I personally don't mind if you strongly encourage and highly recommend masks at the district for our kids, I wear them, but what's next, are you going to follow suit and then get our children tested every Monday, then ultimately vaccinated against our wills? These escalations are on the horizon, and in the smirks of those speaking amongst our government officials, who don't feel like these rules need to apply to them. They've coerced a good chunk of the public patrol, belittle and discriminate others who have different views."
Bianca, noting that it was stated at last week's board work session, said that "this entire situation is a gross perversion of the trust we put in our governments officials. And unfortunately with you as a decision-making board, I'm disappointed.
"This is a hard decision and seems like acts of civil disobedience now, but it's only going to be more difficult as the pressures builds in the months to come," said Bianca. "Our kids aren't the problem, and their spirits, mental health and access to quality education shouldn't be the trade-off. I'll leave you with this. When transparency is the standard and integrity is worth more than a dollar, I'll believe in their (government) quest to 'save humanity.'"
Charles Eckert, noting that at the last meeting the board handed out a list of state officials for people to contact about the mask mandate, said he called Gov. Tom Wolf's office to express his concerns.
"They (Gov. Wolf's office) basically are now stating that we have to take it up with our school district. It's in an email that I have at home, I wasn't able to print it up," said Eckert. "But it stated in that we have to take it up with the school district. But why would we have to take it up with the school district if you guys are putting this down there for us to take it up with these people?"
Jennifer Dambeck, board solicitor from the law firm of Beard Legal Group, asked Eckert if he could forward that email to the school district.
"I would love to have that email from Wolf, saying it's the school district's responsibility," said Dambeck. "If you could forward that to us, that would be great."
Eckert said he would forward it to the district.
Brooke Porada, a mother of four children, said she feels "stuck" because all of her children have seasonal allergies and take medicine for their symptoms.
"Putting a mask or shield on while they're already having these issues with breathing is making them sick," said Porada. She said that their doctor was afraid to write a medical exemption for them because the district has reported him to the medical board for writing exemptions.
"He (doctor) told me that there were only a few categories he could write an exemption for, and my kids having allergies do not fall into one of those categories," said Porada. "He also told me the paper that you want all of us to sign if our children needs a medical exemption gives you permission to have full access to our children's medical records, and ... (the) district has been calling the office, asking for information of the records of those medical exemptions.
"I'm trying to decide what's more important — my children's physical health or their education and emotional well being," said Porada. "You see my kids thrive in school, around their teachers and friends, and I want the best for them. I ask that you please leave masking optional and up to the parents or at least let us write our own exemptions for our children. No one knows their children better than their parents, and I know this is uncharted territory for everyone and that you are trying to be cautious in the decisions that you make. I want to let you know that I've been praying for you all during this time. And in conclusion, I do ask you to consider a different way to go about the masking guidelines."
Deidre Brown once again asked the board to reverse their decision to follow the mask mandate and to allow the rights of the parents to prevail over their own children.
"In case you haven’t noticed, we haven’t let this go yet and we don’t plan to any time soon," said Brown. "We’ve spent the past week doing research and making contacts, both with our local representatives and senators (which we were already doing) and making contacts with you, our school board members. We have good reason to believe that, when it comes down to it, the majority of you all agree with us to some degree — that this mandate is baseless and that parents should have the right to decide whether or not their child wears a mask.
"In contacting you all, we consistently heard responses along the lines of, 'we agree with you but we can't do anything because of the liabilities' or 'we'd love to change things but our solicitor says we can't,'" said Brown. "I'm here to ask you, school board, do you really believe that your solicitor is the one that dictates everything you say and do? Does your solicitor have the power to hold you back from doing your job?"
Brown said she has learned that the board's solicitor, Beard Legal Group out of Altoona, represents approximately 70 school districts in the surrounding area.
"I looked up masking policies for roughly a dozen of these schools," said Brown. "In the few policies that I had the time to look at, I found that about half of those schools had policies that are nearly identical to each other. But the other half showed a great amount of inconsistencies. For example, right here in our back yard. Jeff Tech, who is also covered by Beard Legal Group, is allowing parental exemptions for masks. So, why can’t DuBois? Or how about districts in Cumberland and Franklin counties who are allowing parental mask exemptions. Beard Legal Group covers them. But the neighboring Shippensburg Area School District, also covered by Beard Legal Group, is not allowing parents to decide."
Brown said it seems to her that one of two things is happening: Beard Legal Group isn’t giving consistent legal advice to their clients or the firm is giving the same advice to all school districts but some of those districts have taken the time to evaluate things for themselves and have seen that parents have the right to decide without legal repercussions.
Dambeck said it is true that Beard Legal Group represents many different school districts in some capacity.
"What we do is provide our interpretation of the masking order," said Dambeck. "What are districts required to do, the risks that are involved ... and some districts they thank you for the legal advice ... but we're going to make a different decision. But they do that with full knowledge of the risk that they are taking with that decision."
Brown said that if the majority of the board truly believe that they should be allowing parents to make decisions about masking their children then this is the time for them to stand up and do the hard thing.
"School board, your job is to represent the people who elected you into your positions," said Brown. "I think the people have made it clear what they need from you — we need you to create avenues that allow parental rights to be recognized and respected. We're asking you to do your jobs — to represent the people, to stand up and say, 'the rights of parents are sufficient.' At this time, I am calling upon the school board to hold a vote in which every member states whether they would be willing to allow the parents to decide whether or not their children are masked."