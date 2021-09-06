DuBOIS — Though the DuBois Area School District started the school year on Aug. 23 not requiring masks within the school buildings, Superintendent Wendy Benton, at July's board meeting, made it clear that could change if masks were mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education or the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
That mandate has come and once again face masks will be required attire for students, staff and visitors inside Pennsylvania schools starting on Tuesday (today).
Gov. Tom Wolf, during a virtual press conference on Aug. 31, announced that the state Department of Health has issued an order mandating that all students and staff must wear masks inside school buildings starting Sept. 7. The mandate applies to all public and private schools, as well as child care centers and early learning centers.
“The science is clear," Wolf said during the press conference. "The Delta variant is highly transmissible and dangerous to the unvaccinated, many of whom are children too young to receive the vaccine. Requiring masks in schools will keep our students safer and in the classroom, where we all want them to be."
In a letter to DASD families, dated Sept. 3, Benton said she acknowledged and respected the diversity in views regarding the order.
"At this time, 'all school entities must comply with and enforce the order' per the Pennsylvania Department of Education," said Benton. "We are not going to debate masks on Tuesday. We are going to educate your child(ren). To do so, and to prevent unnecessary disruption to the educational process, we respectfully ask for your cooperation."
Benton said if a child has a "medical or mental health condition or disability that precludes the wearing of a face covering," the district is expected to exhaust all alternatives including a face shield.
As per the PDE, she said it is recommended that "any exception be in accordance with eligibility under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) for such medical or mental health condition or disability. School entities are directed to follow their established process for determining student eligibility under those laws, including any medical documentation that they would normally require.”
Benton said the district granted medical exemptions to the mask mandate last year and will continue to honor medical exemptions.
"If your child has a medical or mental health condition or disability and is eligible under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or IDEA, we will make accommodations through a 504 Plan or through your child’s IEP," she said.
The order does not apply to school sports or outdoor activities.
Additionally, Section 3D of the order permits individuals to remove masks indoors when working alone and isolated from contact with other people with little or no expectation of in-person interactions. When face coverings are not being worn, additional prevention strategies, such as physical distancing and increased ventilation, become even more essential to protect children/students, teachers, and staff. School entities should establish processes for removing masks that are age appropriate and consistent with the
If an individual, who does not meet the allowable exceptions, refuses to wear a mask, the order, issued under the Disease Prevention and Control Law, establishes a legal mandate. School entities are expected to enforce the order as they do other state laws and school rules and policies. Reasonable steps may include developing and implementing a policy, enforcing already existing policies, training staff on conflict management, and monitoring and taking corrective actions in instances of noncompliance among staff, students, or visitors. School entities should follow their local policies and procedures on managing student and staff misconduct.
If a student arrives at school without a mask and he/she does not have an exemption, the district will offer a face mask to the student, said Benton. If the student is unable or unwilling to wear a face mask, the district will offer a face shield. If the student refuses to wear any type of protective face covering, district officials will call the parents/guardians to discuss the importance of the student being in school and what accommodations they can make, if any are needed, to keep the student in school.
"If a student refuses and the parents support the refusal, then the PDE directs school districts to respond as they normally would for misconduct," said Benton. "At that point and as a last resort, the student would need to be picked up by the parents/guardians and leave the building."
"After everything the entire school community has done to provide continuity of education throughout this pandemic, I can’t believe we are here," said Benton. "Through all of the disruptions to learning, as a direct result of the pandemic, we are doing everything we can to stay focused on teaching and learning the curriculum and closing learning gaps. We want nothing more than for our students to be healthy and in school."
According to a state Department of Education frequently asked questions about the order online, school officials who fail to adhere to the order could lose the protection of sovereign immunity – a protection that comes with being a government entity – and, therefore, may personally face lawsuits from those who are affected by the official’s attempt to ignore the order.
Those who violate the Disease Prevention and Control Law may be charged with a criminal summary offense, with the potential of fines and jail time, the law states.
Parents can submit complaints about non-compliance with the masking order to their child's school principal or building administrator. If a building or districtwide issue, parents should contact the central district's office administration/superintendent prior to submitting to the school board.
"Despite personal views on the mask mandate, wearing face coverings will reduce the number of individuals required to quarantine and will preserve our ability to provide in-person instruction and various extra-curricular activities for our students," Benton said in a letter to DASD families dated Sept. 1. "The DuBois Area School District will follow the order from the Secretary of Health and we respectfully anticipate your full cooperation. Please support our teachers, administrators and support staff through cooperation with the order so that they may stay focused on providing high quality educational services to our student body. Thank you in advance for your support."