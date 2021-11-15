DuBOIS — Masks are still required in the DuBois Area School District, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
On Nov. 10, an order by Pennsylvania’s Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam which requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out by a state court that said she lacked the authority.
However, the Commonwealth Court ruling is on hold after Gov. Tom Wolf swiftly appealed the ruling, which stands to lift the state mandate requiring students, teachers and staff to wear face masks in Pennsylvania’s schools.
With a stay on the court order in place, school districts across the state sought to clarify the situation with their school communities.
On Nov. 11, Benton said the district sent the following message to DASD families informing them that it will continue with the masking requirement contained in its Health and Safety Plan until the courts hand down additional guidance on the issue.
“Masks are still required in schools. Yesterday, the Pennsylvania State Commonwealth Court ruled against the mask mandate but the Governor’s Office filed an appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court,” the message stated. “By law, the Governor’s appeal results in an automatic stay until a ruling on the appeal is received from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Therefore, the statewide mask mandate remains in effect for all students, staff and visitors in all K-12 schools. DASD legal counsel anticipates that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will rule on the mask mandate soon. We will continue to monitor this case closely and provide you with updates on the status of the mask mandate. Thank you for your continued patience and support.”
Benton made no other comment about the mask mandate.
Prior to the Nov. 10 ruling, Wolf, on Nov. 8, announced plans to allow local school officials to implement their own COVID-19 mitigation measures beginning Jan. 17, 2022, at which point the statewide school mask mandate would expire.