DuBOIS — A return of property motion has been filed by attorneys representing one of the local businesses involved in last week’s seizures of skill game machines across Clearfield County.
The motion, filed Oct. 1 in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas on behalf of L&M Music Co. Inc. and Nittany Oil Co. Inc., seeks the return of four Pennsylvania Skill machines and one ticket redemption terminal containing $31,804, which were confiscated on Sept. 28 by the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, executing a search warrant signed by the office of Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers. The property belongs to L&M and Nittany Oil and was seized from Nittany Oil’s premises, Penfield Minit Mart, located at 12120 Bennetts Valley Highway in Penfield.
In addition, the motion seeks to unseal the search warrant affidavit and suppress evidence from the seized property.
“The goal of the motion really is to recognize that the Pace-O-Matic Pennsylvania Skill Game is legal in Pennsylvania,” said Matthew H. Haverstick, Esq., who represents Pace-O-Matic in Pennsylvania. “We don’t make any claims on behalf of any other game, but the Pennsylvania Skill game has already been found, by some courts and some DA offices, a legal game and not a gambling device. We believe that once this court takes a look at the facts and the law that it will think the same thing. And if that’s the case, then Nittany Oil will get the games back.”
Pace-O-Matic of Pennsylvania is the entity that markets Pennsylvania Skill games and are manufactured by Miele Manufacturing in Williamsport.
Haverstick’s statement about the legality of Pennsylvania Skill games refers to a 2014 Beaver County case that ruled Pennsylvania Skill games legal — winning depends more on skill than chance, according to the ruling. Pennsylvania Skill and Pace-O-Matic have filed a lawsuit to reaffirm their game’s legal status in Commonwealth Court. That case is pending, he said.
“I don’t know if he (Sayers) told the court about the Commonwealth Court case that’s pending right now against Liquor Control Enforcement and that case would be for the whole state,” said Haverstick. “I had assumed that DAs were aware of the Commonwealth Court case and many DAs in Pennsylvania are waiting for the result of that case before they take any steps. And you know, we believe in the Commonwealth Court case, and in this case. While there are a lot of illegal games out there on the street, and we’re all for getting those games off the street, the Pennsylvania Skill games isn’t one of them.
“And that’s why we brought the Commonwealth Court case here (Pennsylvania),” said Haverstick. “We’re confident our game is legal in Pennsylvania just like in Beaver County Court. I wish (Sayers) would have waited for that case. I’m not sure why it’s good for the Clearfield County taxpayer that the DA’s office is doing this case when the Commonwealth Court case is already happening and would control the outcome. These are small businesses in Clearfield County that are being hurt by this action. You know a lot of bars, a lot of fraternal organizations keep their doors open by the Pennsylvania Skill game, and I just don’t understand why the DA would want to hurt those small businesses when he can just wait for the Commonwealth Court case.”
Haverstick said the reason why the unsealing of the search warrant is being sought is because “we find that the liquor control enforcement folks give out inaccurate information to DA offices like the Clearfield County DA. We’d like to know what information the Clearfield County DA’s office has received before he signed off on the search warrant because if it was inaccurate, we think the court deserves to know that.”
In response to the motion, Sayers, on Monday, reaffirmed comments he made last week when announcing the investigation leading to the confiscation of a total of 60 skill game machines, plus redemption centers, in eight establishments across the county, including the Penfield Minit Mart. Others included: Snappy’s in both Clearfield and DuBois; The After Dark, Clearfield; Redneck Reno, DuBois; Choice Cigarettes, DuBois; BP gas station, Clearfield, by Interstate 80; and N&T Convenience Store, Clearfield, according to Sayers.
“In consultation with the State Police and Liquor Enforcement, they started this investigation because it is believed under the current case law in the Commonwealth and the statutes of the Commonwealth, that these machines are illegal,” said Sayers. “Based on their investigation, these machines do meet the criteria of a gambling device, not a skill machine or anything like that. That’s a misnomer that they’re titled as.
“We’re going to have to obviously argue it in court,” said Sayers. “We believe that is their property that we seized. We concede that, however, we do not concede that these machines are legal. The machines should remain in the custody of the Pennsylvania State Police and Liquor Enforcement pending the conclusion of the investigation and potentially any charges that will be filed.”
Sayers said that he is familiar with the fact that there are a few cases in the appellate system currently regarding skill games.
“However, those are not binding currently on the state, or Clearfield County, obviously,” said Sayers. “They’re hoping that the appellate courts will make these machines legal, but as it stands right now in the Commonwealth, the case law and the statute are not in their favor – they are (considered) gambling machines.”
Sayers said he is “truly sympathetic” to the fraternal organizations but noted that none of them are part of this investigation.
“A few have reached out to me, because during the pandemic last year, especially when the bars were closed, they were having trouble keeping their doors open,” said Sayers. “I’m sympathetic to that and I understand that they put these machines in as an additional revenue. However, what we’re talking about in this case, Nittany Oil and Nittany Minit Mart, which is not your standard definition of a small business, and I’m sympathetic for them wanting to try to make money. However, and this is the big one for me, is they’re making it off the backs of people in an unregulated manner. Right now, these machines are, as I told you before, taking in such a revenue unregulated that the people of Clearfield County and the people of the Commonwealth as a whole are not protected from this gambling mechanism. But casinos and Pennsylvania Lottery, all those other things, those are regulated. That’s what I need to be concerned about is the protection of the people of Clearfield County.”
A hearing in Clearfield County Court is the next step in the process. Sayers said he would guess it will be held in the next 30 days, but it will depend on the court calendar.