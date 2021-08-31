FALLS CREEK — An official from Southern Airways, the passenger carrier that serves DuBois Regional Airport, provided a travel update at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting.
“The biggest thing that’s changed, in the last 30 days, is the impact of COVID,” said Southern’s Chief Commercial Officer Mark Cestari. “We were all pausing, expecting the big companies to go back to their offices in DC and Pittsburgh after Labor Day. But, as I’m sure you have read and heard, a lot of companies now are punting on that, and they are going to stay at a work-at-home mode until after the first of the year.”
Cestari said that is bad news for Southern because those are the high-yield customers, who are willing to pay more to do a day trip in lieu of renting a hotel room, dinner and all of that, but noted that’s an uncontrollable.
“The good news is there are more and more of, what we call, VFR, visiting friends and relatives,” said Cestari. “A lot of folks are opting to work from their second homes, whether those be in the Carolinas, or Florida, or whatever. What we’re losing in the traditional business traveler, we are picking up in VFR.”
In terms of Southern’s new interline agreement with United Airlines, Cestari noted that the moving of flights from Baltimore Washington Airport (BWI) to Washington Dulles Airport (IAD) on June 28 was “flawless.”
“I expected all kinds of hiccups, as it happens when you move from one big hub to another, but it went smoothly,” Cestari said. “We did a fly-in for VIPs from your market, and all of our other Mid-Atlantic markets on Aug. 4, that turned out to be a great media event, and a great promotional event for us, as well.”
Cestari said United’s tech team was cut during COVID from 22 to eight people, so some of the granular execution of things is taking longer than any of the airline officials would have liked or would have hoped.
“I have to say, my boss, (Southern CEO) Stan Little, has been bird dogging them on a daily basis to emphasize the importance of making this as seamless as possible,” said Cestari. “We have held back on some of our planned marketing and promotional activities because what we don’t want to do is put people into a United buying mode, and then not be able to fulfill their expectations.
“The good news is because of COVID, we don’t have any of the DOT guidelines and thresholds that we need to meet,” said Cestari. “We are still not back to pre-pandemic levels, but the new fiscal year clock doesn’t begin until Oct. 1. And I’m very confident that we will be firing on all cylinders long before Oct. 1. We’ve got lots of marketing money to spend. And I think that this combination of the United hub at Dulles, and the low cost carriers at Pittsburgh, is going to be really a winning combination that will allow us to reach record enplanements at DuBois.”
Authority member Scott North, who is also a Jefferson County Commissioner, said he believes the DuBois Regional Airport is in a “really good position. I’m looking forward to finishing off 2021 and hitting hard into 2022.”
“Absolutely,” said Manager Bob Shaffer. “We’re still continuing to have that free parking here at the airport ... our newly-renovated terminal building, and trying to do our best to try to control the COVID situation we’re suffering.”
Authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin said he believes the Washington Dulles transfer is going to be a positive move.
“There are a lot more capabilities out of Washington Dulles, there are more international flights, more direct flights,” said Chamberlin. “In the agreement with the airlines, the passenger’s baggage can go straight through, so a lot of good things are happening.”
Shaffer noted that when travelers are purchasing a ticket through the airline it’s important to use the website iflysouthern.com or united.com when it becomes available because ifly can help them if there is an issue with their trip.
“They can help you ... call the reservation number and I know we’ve had authority members that have come back and said, ‘Wow, those folks were extraordinary,’” said Shaffer. “And the other advantage to flying a single ticket, is it assures you of your baggage being transferred. If you buy a ticket from DuBois to Dulles or DuBois to Pittsburgh and then buy tickets beyond separately, you’re responsible for your bags. There’s no magic to make that happen. And so, that’s another advantage of pre-planning and purchasing one ticket, and doing it through iflysouthern.com.”