DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.