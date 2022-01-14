DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare officials announced on Friday that they will comply with the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers following a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The United States Supreme Court ruled on January 13, 2022 that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could proceed with a mandate for most healthcare workers in the US to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19,” according to a PHH statement. “Since Penn Highlands Healthcare receives approximately 66 percent of our revenue from federal Medicare and Medicaid programs, we are required to comply with this mandate or risk jeopardizing the revenue stream of our entire health system and the care for the communities we serve.”
Currently the vaccination rate among PHH employees is approximately 80 percent.
“We are scheduling employee vaccine clinics across the health system to ensure that employees can be vaccinated and meet this deadline,” said PHH officials.
“The current deadline for healthcare workers to receive their first vaccine is Thursday, January 27, 2022 in order to be fully vaccinated by February 28, 2022,” according to information provided by PHH.
Employees can continue to seek medical and religious exemptions.
“System-wide, we are adequately staffed to provide the highest level of care to our patients and their families,” the statement said.