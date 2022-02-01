DuBOIS — A parent addressed the issue of quarantines relating to COVID-19 at last Thursday’s DuBois Area School Board meeting.
“Quarantines of the healthy need to stop,” said Deidre Brown. “The board has said over and over again how important it is to keep our kids in the classroom so they can continue with their education. If keeping kids in the classroom is of such high priority, then why are we quarantining the healthy? We’re seeing one positive case result in 60 kids being quarantined for a week. Is this doing anyone a service or kindness?”
Brown said parents are having to take a week off from work to stay home with their healthy child.
“The student is missing out on valuable in-classroom time. The teacher is having to adjust and add plans that provide work for their students at home,” said Brown. “And, as (superintendent) Mrs. (Wendy) Benton talked about last week, principals and administrative members are spending their time watching video surveillance and timing interactions between students. Then time is spent making lists of exposed students and contacting their parents. Is this the best use of time for our principals and administrators? Are there not much more important things that need taken care of?”
Brown said none of this seems logical or helpful to anyone.
“The students, parents, teachers, and administrative team are all suffering — all in the name of sending healthy kids home,” said Brown.
Brown said a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation is not law.
“The CDC can give guidance or recommendations on what to do but there are no consequences for not following what they suggest,” she said. “The CDC recommends that all staff and students learn and practice proper and regular hand washing as prevention for influenza. But to my knowledge, that isn’t being enforced in our district and no one seems concerned that we’re gonna be “in trouble” for not following that recommendation. So why the need to treat quarantine recommendations as law?”
Brown said she stands in agreement with Director Robert Wachob, who said “so boldly and bravely” at the Jan. 20th board work session, “We’ve had enough!”
In closing, Brown asked the board to please make revisions to the quarantine procedures.
“Please let our healthy kids stay in school,” said Brown.