BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School Board meeting Tuesday was moved to the elementary gymnasium to accommodate around 40 parents and residents who came to tell the board that they want an end to mask mandates.
The residents all decided to ignore the district’s posted signs saying that they needed to wear masks. They also refused the offered masks at the door. Board President Katie Bish said that she was disappointed that the residents chose not to wear the offered masks, and resident Ron Patterson took offense to that disappointment.
“I’m an adult, and I can make my own decisions,” he said. “I did that when I walked through the door. I want my grandkids to be able to make that same decision. I wish we could come to a better conclusion on the mask mandate because there are people here, they’re not going to put up with this. We feel like they’re infringing on our rights as an individual.”
Sixteen of the visitors stood up to speak, often getting applause from the rest of the gathering. The meeting was mostly orderly, with each speaker coming to a microphone and addressing the board. Many of the speakers brought up the concept of liability for the district if they choose not to follow the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s mask mandate, which went into effect Sept. 7. Many of the residents did not appreciate the way the DOH made the decision and asked the school district to ignore the mandate.
“I was always taught to question my government,” Tabatha Coyne said. “We are also under the Nuremberg Code, coming out of World War II. Did you also know, that on Oct. 22, 2020, there were 500 doctors in Germany who said that this is not a pandemic? It’s a scam, it’s a swindle.”
Other residents said that healthcare officials could not be trusted.
“We are getting information from healthcare officials who have been proven wrong,” Melinda Spratt said. “We all know that the very same person giving us health guidelines and protocols regarding the coronavirus is the one who funded the research and created the virus.”
Spratt pointed out that school was in session for two weeks without face coverings.
“Does the coronavirus only start and stop on specific dates?” she asked.
Brenda Mishler encouraged the crowd to move their children out of the district or vote out the school board.
“You have the power,” she said. “Get [your children] out of the school district.”
She said that the district should be working with the community and added that she did not feel that they needed to be fighting against each other.
Adam Campbell addressed the Department of Health’s mandate and asked questions related to those mandates. He felt that the mandates should have limits or goals, and he believes that the Department of Health is pushing for more power.
The residents discussed laws, liability, and rights, but faith also came into the discussion. Shelli Young talked about the layers of the mask controversy, saying that she is a woman of great faith and discussed the First Amendment, specifically the clause regarding free exercise of religion.
Young quoted John 14 and Isaiah 11, saying that her conscience is the Holy Spirit, and that she has the right to follow her conscience. She also quoted Jeremiah 7 to stress the need for obedience to God.
“I’m thankful that I get to exercise that freedom and teach my boys to do the same,” she said. “One way I show reverence to Christ is I show obedience to him. It is a personal relationship. No one in Washington, no one in Harrisburg, and no one in this room gets to limit how I or my boys exercise their religious freedoms and rights.”
Other parents discussed how masks impact their children. For example, Hailey Smith said that she does not want her children to grow up in a world that thinks masks are normal. She is homeschooling her children because she does not want them to wear masks.
“I homeschool my son,” she said. “I started last year when this whole mask thing started because I’m not going to make him think this is normal. It’s scary to think this is normal.”
Smith then addressed the board directly.
“You think these kids in these schools could wear masks – half of you now can’t wear your masks the proper way!” she said. “How many of you are touching your face? How many of you have the masks down under your nose? How many of you have your mask down so we can hear you?”
Ultimately, the residents’ attitudes were summed up succinctly by Jason Smith.
“I want my kids to have a choice,” he said.
Bish prepared a statement to help residents understand the board’s position. Outside the gym, the school district had printed copies of the order from the DOH, the FAQ page from the DOH, a letter from the PA Association of Intermediate Units, and a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“The school board is following the order and the implementation of mask wearing in the Brockway Area School District as the following of this order is a necessary step to keep our students, staff, and teachers safe and in the classroom, where they all need to be,” Bish said. “If they school fails to implement or follow the new masking order, the district may be subject to penalties under the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955 and exposed to personal liability. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, school districts that do not comply with the mask order could face civil lawsuits or criminal prosecution.”
Superintendent Jeff Vizza asked the residents to take their energy to the state level. He said that a legal case in Butler County will probably have the Department of Health meet again, and when that happens, Brockway will look at their options. However, Vizza said that his goal is to have 180 days of instruction for the students.
Vizza’s answer upset some of the visitors, including Smith, who shouted that Bish and others were not wearing their masks correctly. Smith said she did not want to be disrespectful but wanted more assurances from the board.
The school board explained that the public comment period was not a debate period, and the board and its solicitors would be discussing he information and looking at its options.
“Our students really deserve a quality education,” Vizza said. “They deserve to get fed breakfast and lunch, and they deserve to be in a safe and clean environment. I guarantee you, once the state gives us back our local control here, we will reimplement the health and safety plan we started school with.”