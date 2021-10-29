DuBOIS — Several parents and a student, at Thursday's DuBois Area School Board meeting, voiced concerns about the types of books that are available in the district's libraries.
Parent Deidre Brown first asked who in the district chooses and/or approves the books that are on the shelves of the school libraries.
Superintendent Wendy Benton said the books in the district's libraries are there for a variety of reasons and from a variety of sources.
"Typically, the librarian selects books within the library. They (librarians) make their recommendations to us," said Benton. "We receive books through donations. We receive books through memorials. There's a variety of ways. We receive books from the book fair. But the thing that is important to note is we have policies established that if anyone is questioning the appropriateness of a book, that they can bring that to our attention. We form a committee. We review the content of that book with the individual that's expressing the concern and the committee makes a decision as a whole to keep the book within the circulation or to remove the book from the library."
Brown asked what process is taken to approve the books for the library.
"It's defined within the policy," said Benton. "I went through it once when I was a middle school principal. We had the parents. We had the librarian. I was the principal, of course. Board members could be involved and it's really within the policy. We sit down. We discuss the book. We share ... (any) concerns. We would discuss those and then we make a decision as a committee as to the future of that book."
Brown said it's important for parents to know what kind of books are being made available to their children.
"Because the parents aren’t approving and purchasing the books themselves, they need to be able to trust that the school is taking the job of monitoring books very seriously," said Brown. "Many popular books today contain serious topics that are best covered when a parent and child can discuss them together."
Brown asked if anyone was familiar with the book, "The Hate U Give," by Angie Thomas.
"Did you know that this book appears on 2020's Most Challenged Book List (i.e. 'banned books list') from the American Library Association? This book also appears on an 'approved list' created by an organization called 'Social Justice Books,'" said Brown. "The goal of this organization is to compile a list of approved books that educators should use to help promote 'social justice' in the classroom .... in case you haven't decoded yet ... we're talking about books that promote and encourage critical race theory."
The book, noted Brown, is more than 400 pages so she didn't have time to read every page before the meeting, but she said she read enough to tell the board and administration that it is "disgusting and unacceptable."
Brown said the book came off of the shelves in the DuBois Area Middle School library.
"That means middle school fifth-graders, 10 year olds, have access to this book, to check it out and read it without their parents ever knowing about it," said Brown. "Do you all feel comfortable allowing 10-14 year olds access to reading things like this?"
Brown, noting she would have to censor herself, read several pages from the book.
"I wish these were the only two passages of concern in this book, but they’re not. This material is on nearly every page," said Brown when she was finished reading.
Brown said the book uses profanity nearly 100 times and vulgar language appears on almost every page; at least two detailed sexual encounters; gruesome violence/murder; details of gangs and drug dealing; multiple uses of racial/ethnic slurs; disrespect of the police; white bashing; promotion and acceptance of rioting and looting as acceptable behaviors; promotion of Black Lives Matter/Black Panthers.
"Honestly the list of major offenses goes on for far too long," said Brown. "The part that’s even worse is that this isn’t the only book of its kind that I found. In just the middle school alone I found about two dozen other books with equally questionable material — I’m sure there’s even more. Some of those books also appear on the 'Most Challenged Book' list from the ALA. And several of those books are currently checked out of the middle school library and in the hands of 10-14 year olds across town as we speak.
"When we started showing up at these meetings concerned about masks, we knew that this fight went much further than masks," said Brown. "And here we are with evidence in hand, proving why we, the parents, have every right to question what you guys are doing with our children. You should all be ashamed. There is no explaining away how you could allow our children to have access to books like these. These books are not appropriate. If these books are in our libraries then what is being presented in the classroom? And how should we be able to trust what we’re told is being taught in the classroom if this is the kind of vulgar reading we find on the shelves of the library? This is absolutely unacceptable and the parents are owed an explanation now."
A 12-year-old middle school student, who borrowed the book from the school library, said she looked at the book with her mother and they were "shocked" by what was in it. From everything she saw while looking over the book, the student said she knew she didn't want to read it. The student said she did not think it was appropriate reading material for a school library and that more care should be taken about what books are available to students in the library.
Parent Bianca Ross also spoke out about the book in the school library, agreeing with the others that it is not age-appropriate reading material for middle school students to check out without the knowledge of their parents.
Addressing the student, Benton commended her for speaking out.
"And I want to apologize that you were offended by the content of that book," said Benton. "I agree with you that it is inappropriate, and it should not be on the shelf. And as students, you should not feel that the burden is on you, that you have to screen books for the content before taking it home. You should be able to trust that the books on the shelves at the school are appropriate. So I apologize that that happened to you, and I can assure you that we will look into this tomorrow (Friday)."
Board President Larry Salone said, "We all apologize for that."
Director Bob Wachob questioned if there are also books in the high school like this. He said "The Hate U Give" is not appropriate in any school library in his opinion, and he welcomes parents or students to bring any inappropriate books to the district's attention.
"Thanks to all of you for your opinions and comments, and echoing them, we'll find out what's going on. That's not good," said Salone.
Solicitor Carl Beard commended the parents and the student on their presentations.
"Actually in one of our future editions of our Educational Law Focus, it won't happen the very next one, but I do plan to address that issue because it comes up infrequently," said Beard. "We have these policies that are buried, things just go by the wayside. It reinforces for me, even sitting there with my 3-year-old and my 5-year-old grandsons, the need to filter, and watch what they see on TV, and what they look at on social media. I really appreciated the presentation."