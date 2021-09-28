PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School District released an update reporting two new COVID-19 cases in the Punxsutawney Area Elementary School.
According to school officials, the two cases are unrelated, and are not known to be related to any other cases previously reported in the school.
The first case occurred on Monday, Sept. 20 and was the result of an adult from an outside agency coming into contact with a student, then testing positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine.
One student was exposed due to close contact with the positive individual. No teachers or staff were exposed due to close contact.
The second case occurred Friday, Sept. 24 and has resulted in others being quarantined. The student who was in contact with other students tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. Twelve other students were exposed due to close contact with the positive individual while unmasked during breakfast and or lunch.
One teacher was also exposed due to close contact with the positive individual and is under quarantine.
Parents are reminded that some risk of exposure still remains, and they should monitor children closely at all times and follow the CDC and DOH guidelines for potential exposure.