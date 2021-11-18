DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Russell Cameron said the seven-hospital system has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
"We're seeing a significant increase the number of COVID-19 positive patients, with nearly a third to one half of the positive cases among vaccinated patients. In addition, we are not only seeing more positive patients, we're seeing more deaths," Cameron said during Thursday's media teleconference.
Cameron said PHH continues to encourage everyone to wear masks, practice social distancing, practice hand hygiene and avoid crowds.
"It's important to note that with Thanksgiving a week away, people will be traveling, gathering with family and friends, shopping, and they are all reminded to remain vigilant and cautious," he said.
Cameron was asked by the media if PHH is offering monoclonal antibodies for those diagnosed with COVID-19.
He said the benefit of monoclonal antibodies being administered is that it can decrease the need for hospitalization by 70 percent.
"This treatment is for people who are not currently hospitalized," he said. "We are currently administering monoclonal antibodies at Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, and Penn Highlands Mon Valley. In the summer months, we were administering less than 10 treatments per month. Because of the surge in cases, recently, we administered over 300 doses in October."
To receive the medication at PHH, they follow an allocation process, so they often get fewer doses than they request. If a physician feels this treatment may be helpful, there's a process they follow to refer the patient to a provider in the system who can determine if the patient meets criteria, and can order the treatment.
Cameron said he is hearing from PHH acute care providers that the majority of the patients currently being seen in acute cares are for COVID-19 or related problems.
"We're seeing an increasing number of people who have been vaccinated, as immunity wanes, but the vaccinated patients are much less ill. Once again, I recommend boosters for patients who are more than six months out from the initial vaccinations," said Cameron.
Acute care facilities are urgent care type facilities, with walk-in care provided throughout the healthcare system, which includes hospitals in DuBois, Brookville, Clearfield, St. Marys, Huntingdon, Tyrone and Monongahela.
Cameron said the local healthcare systems have been affected by the number of COVID-19 patients.
"This isn't just because of the number of patients, but also because these patients are often very sick, in an extended phase, in our critical care areas," he said. "Also, because of COVID-19, nursing homes and other related healthcare settings have had a decreased ability to accept patients who would've been typically discharged from the hospital. This is causing issues, not just in our hospitals, but throughout healthcare."
As the winter months are approaching, Cameron said "some models out there are predicting that the number of cases of COVID in Pennsylvania will continue to increase through January. This isn't true of all states. The prediction for Pennsylvania is based on many things, including the percentage of people who are vaccinated in this state."
"Patients and visitors should always feel safe in our facility, with the knowledge that we are following all the health and safety mandates that have been issued," Cameron said. "We're requiring masks. We're limiting the number of visitors and support personnel, as well as implementing many other safety precautions to keep our patients safe. As I've said since the beginning of the pandemic, patient and staff safety is, and always will remain, our top priority."