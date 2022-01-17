DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare’s top priority continues to be the safety of its staff and patients, PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman said during last week’s media teleconference held to provide an update on COVID-19.
“We are seeing people die every day due to this COVID-19 virus, and we want to encourage everyone to be safe and to get vaccinated,” said Norman. “We are so appreciative for the work that all of our employees are doing every day and especially during this pandemic.”
Although the hospital staff is stretched, Norman said “they’re doing an incredible job.”
“When most people think of hospitals and healthcare, they think of the doctors and nurses, but there are many other people who are part of the care team along with the doctors and nurses, the people who work in medical imaging, the lab, the food service, housekeeping, respiratory, as well as many other people and also people in the back of the house who handle the insurance side, medical records, just to name a few who all work together and play vital roles to provide care to all our patients,” he said. “Just like everywhere else, our employees are getting sick, but every day we have the staff to provide the care our patients require. Also, throughout our health system, we have an ample supply of PPE to keep our patients and staff safe. In our ICUs, we have the equipment and ventilators necessary to provide the care our patients need.”
Norman admitted that long waits and the lack of beds have been an issue.
“This is a big challenge, not only in Penn Highland’s Healthcare, but all across the country as I’m sure you’ve heard,” said Norman. “We have focused more resources on hiring processes as well as preparing to change the way we staff our patient care floors to utilize more support personnel to supplement because of the shortage we have for registered nurses. Also, it is very difficult to move patients out of the hospitals to nursing homes, for example. Because the nursing homes cannot take patients due to lack of staffing, therefore, our hospitals have patients that really need to be moved to another level of care. Therefore, we continue to work with our nursing homes to try to increase staffing to where they can take more patients alleviating the strain on our hospitals.”
Norman was asked if PHH will be requesting “Strike Team” help from Gov. Tom Wolf.
“We’re still learning about those plans for the regional support sites and the staffing support that the state can possibly provide,” said Norman. “We’ll continue to assess our needs so that we can provide the highest level of care to our patients.”
Norman stated that the current vaccinate rate for the employees in the seven-hospital healthcare system is approximately 80 percent.
“The fully vaccinated rate of the communities we serve obviously varies, but it’s generally in the 45 to 60 percent range depending on the county that you are looking at,” said Norman.
At all of PHH facilities, Norman said there are enough doses of the vaccine for everyone in the community and all of their employees who may still need first and second doses, as well as the additional booster shots.
“Health systems, Penn Highlands included, are seeing delays in getting COVID-19 testing kits, which is as I’m sure you’ve seen a national issue,” he said. “This is not unique to Penn Highlands Health or our health system across the country. People are finding long lines for tests, long wait times, and general lack of access to tests. Pharmacies currently can’t even keep the at-home test on the shelves because of the demand. This is largely due to how highly transmissible nature of this omicron variant. More people need tests and unlike at the beginning of the pandemic, they’re your tested sites.”
Norman said PHH encourages everyone, whether they work for the hospital or come to the hospital for care to be as safe as possible and that includes being vaccinated.
“We provide convenient sites to the community and our employees to get the vaccine,” said Norman.
On Friday, PHH officials announced that they will comply with the federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers following last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“The United States Supreme Court ruled on January 13, 2022 that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could proceed with a mandate for most healthcare workers in the US to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19,” according to a PHH statement. “Since Penn Highlands Healthcare receives approximately 66 percent of our revenue from federal Medicare and Medicaid programs, we are required to comply with this mandate or risk jeopardizing the revenue stream of our entire health system and the care for the communities we serve.”
Norman was asked by the media to elaborate on the impact that COVID-19, as well as other illnesses and issues are having on the healthcare system’s hospitals and their acute care walk-in clinics.
“Again, just like in every other part of the country, our acute care walk-in clinics and emergency rooms are stretched,” said Norman. “It is important that emergency rooms be available for people who really need them, critically ill people with life-threatening illnesses and injuries. Some of our acute care centers are operating with reduced hours, primarily due to having staff out with COVID-19.”
With regard to services, Norman said PHH, at some of their facilities, is at times prioritizing essential surgeries and postponing the elective ones.
“We’ve also reduced hours at some of our acute care walk-in clinics really due to the staffing and again, employees testing positive,” he said.
PHH plans to continue the one visitor policy because having a loved one close by helps in the overall healing process.
“There have been at certain times at certain hospitals where we have completely restrictive visitation as the need arises,” said Norman.
When asked what an average person can do to help out the hospital staff, Norman said, “If you feel sick, don’t go out and spread your illness. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask, social distance, avoid large gatherings, practice good hygiene, and if you need medical attention, contact your physician first. Don’t go to the emergency department unless you feel your symptoms are emergent.”