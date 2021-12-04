DuBOIS — In response to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issuing a memorandum stating that it will not enforce its COVID-19 vaccine mandate while it is being challenged in court, Penn Highlands Healthcare officials announced Friday that they will not require the vaccination for their employees at this time, pending the outcome of any legal challenges/decisions.
Despite the pause, however, PHH officials said they strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated for their own safety and for the safety of their patients.
The mandate, now currently on hold, required all healthcare workers in the United States to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022, PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman stated during a Nov. 18 press teleconference. He noted that the purpose of the mandate is twofold — to reduce the risk unvaccinated healthcare workers present to patient safety, and also to provide stability and uniformity among all U.S. healthcare systems.
Norman said previously that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, PHH has followed all protocols and complied with all federal and state requirements regarding employee and patient safety.
At that time, PHH officials stated that they fully intended to comply with the federal mandate in all seven of their hospitals in DuBois, Brookville, Clearfield, St. Marys, Huntingdon, Tyrone and Monongahela, as well as their outpatient facilities, physician offices, home health agencies, and long-term care facilities all across their 39-county service areas.
Failure to comply with the mandate, if in effect, would stop reimbursement for patients PHH cares for who have Medicare and Medicaid insurance. That currently represents about 66 percent of PHH’s net revenue across the health system, according to PHH officials.
Prior to the legal challenges, employees who were not fully vaccinated by Jan. 3, 2022, were to be placed on unpaid administrative leave for 45 days with the hope that they will change their mind and get vaccinated. After 45 days without getting vaccinated, per the mandate, they were not to be permitted to work at Penn Highlands. Employees could have sought exceptions to the federal mandate based on medical conditions or recognized religious beliefs. All requests for medical or religious exemptions were to be reviewed by a designated panel of medical and religious professionals.
On Nov. 19, dozens of healthcare workers and community members protested the vaccine mandate in front of PH DuBois.
The mandate, if put into effect, would affect 5,654 employees, 740 physicians and 374 advanced providers across the PHH system.
With the vaccine now not currently required for employees, PHH officials were asked how this will affect any employees who may have already quit their jobs in anticipation of the vaccine mandate. Their response was as follows:
“Penn Highlands Healthcare will always consider any previous employees for new positions as long as they left on good terms and they meet the necessary job requirements,” the statement said. “Out of 5,600 employees, there were a few who made a personal decision to depart the organization even before the mandate went into effect.”
There are two federal mandates — one issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and covers companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated. The OSHA mandate offers a weekly testing option for those who do not want to get vaccinated. The other mandate, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), requires healthcare workers to get vaccinated with no option of weekly testing. The CMS mandate was the one that health systems were required to follow, including Penn Highlands. Per the government mandate, weekly COVID-19 tests were not an option for healthcare workers who did not want the vaccine. The federal vaccine mandate was to apply to all employees, union and non-union, throughout the health system.
On Friday, Penn Highlands Healthcare officials stated that they continue to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics. For more information and to sign up, visit www.phhealthcare.org.vaccine.