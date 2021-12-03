DuBOIS — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued a memorandum stating that it will not enforce its vaccine mandate while it is being challenged in court. Based on this memorandum, Penn Highlands Healthcare will not require COVID-19 vaccination for its employees at this time pending the outcome of any legal challenges/decisions, according to hospital officials.
Despite the pause, PHH strongly encourages everyone to be vaccinated for their safety and for the safety of their patients.
Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics. For more information and to sign up, visit www.phhealthcare.org.vaccine.
More information will be published in the Tri-County Weekend edition.