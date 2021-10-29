PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Hospital created a display of red and white flags in Barclay Square to honor Jefferson County residents who died from COVID-19 and recognize essential workers.
Katie Donald approached the Punxsutawney Borough Council earlier this month to get permission for the hospital to set up the display.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Punxsutawney Area Hospital would like to request an opportunity to recognize all those that lost their battle with the virus as well as those essential workers who are continuing to work tirelessly throughout the pandemic,” Donald said.
The council approved the request, and the display was set up on Sunday and will be there until this weekend.
Hospital staff lined the sidewalk leading up to the amphitheater with 118 white flags to signify the 118 Jefferson County residents who lost their battle with COVID-19. Donald said the hospital got their statistics from the Department of Health website.
Surrounding the white flags are red flags to represent the essential workers in the community who continue to work toward safety. Donald said the color red was chosen because it is typically the color associated with healthcare.
“We do realize that essential workers come in all colors, and we figured just for the continuity we would go with the red for healthcare,” Donald said.
The hospital got the idea from a similar display that was set up at the National Mall in Washington D.C. The original art installation was created by Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, who first placed white flags outside of RFK Stadium in October 2020, according to CBS News.
According to Firstenberg’s website, after 165,000 flags were planted, the public was welcome to help with the remaining flags, with visitors being encouraged to personalize the flags for loved ones who died from COVID-19. By the end of the exhibit, there were 1,905 flags with specialized names and messages on them.
At the new exhibit at the National Mall, there were more than 670,000 flags paying tribute to America’s COVID-19 losses, covering 20 acres, according to National Geographic.
Donald said the hospital was hoping to honor those who paid the ultimate price as the community, like many others, experiences “COVID fatigue.”
“We felt this was an important visual for the residents to see. As a community, it is important to remember and honor our fellow residents who have lost their battle with COVID. Many people suffer from COVID fatigue, just wanting things to go back to normal, but it is important to remember that people are still being affected, families are being affected, and all essential workers are continuing to work diligently to keep the community safe and functioning,” Donald said.
The flags in Punxsutawney do not have any names or personal information on them, but the hospital’s hope is that it gives an opportunity for the community to reflect and honor those who were lost.